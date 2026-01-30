Ad

  • Lost Grail with Alice Roberts

    Documentary and factual

    History

    Professor Alice Roberts embarks on an adventure across Britain to decode the truth behind its Holy Grail legends, linking Arthurian lore, sacred relics and the Knights Templar. She unearths legends of sacred vessels and ancient cauldrons and investigates King Arthur's grave
  • Trying Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    All Jason and Nikki want is a baby, but it's the one thing they just can't have. So, they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel think they're ready to be parents?
  • The Legend of Ochi

    2025

    Action

    Family

    12A

    In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy girl is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when she discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home.
  • The Big Fake

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    15

    A dreamer finds himself at the centre of criminal enterprise in 1970s Rome in a stylish Italian thriller directed by Stefano Lodovichi, which is inspired by true events. Toni (Pietro Castellitto) arrives in the capital with a gift for painting and a burning ambition to be one of the country/s greatest artists. Fate conspires to shepherd him in a different direction. An encounter with a sexy art dealer eventually leads him into the beating heart of the city's criminal underworld where he survives by becoming the greatest forger of all time. Armed with his paintbrush, Toni plays a key role in one of Italy's great mysteries
  • Inside the Factory Season 10

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Food

    Paddy McGuinness and Cherry Healey hit factory floors across Britain for a snoop around their supersized production lines. What are the secrets behind our supermarket staples?
  • Silent Witness Season 29

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.
  • QI XL

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    This season, with host Sandi Toksvig and regular panellist Alan Davies, focuses on the letter W.
  • Sin City: The Real Las Vegas

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Travel

    Las Vegas has reinvented itself to pull in a new generation of visitors - recasting the city away from being the home of gambling to the world’s go-to destination for live entertainment. In this two-part series, reporter Tir Dhondy finds out how the city has changed, what this new improved version of Vegas offers today’s visitors, and how this shift is being felt by the people who live and work there.
  • Harry Wild

    2022

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    15

    A recently retired English professor discovers a knack for investigation and interferes with the cases assigned to her police detective son. Crime drama, starring Jane Seymour
  • This Thing of Darkness
    Drama about an expert forensic psychiatrist, assessing and treating perpetrators of the most unthinkable crimes
