A dreamer finds himself at the centre of criminal enterprise in 1970s Rome in a stylish Italian thriller directed by Stefano Lodovichi, which is inspired by true events. Toni (Pietro Castellitto) arrives in the capital with a gift for painting and a burning ambition to be one of the country/s greatest artists. Fate conspires to shepherd him in a different direction. An encounter with a sexy art dealer eventually leads him into the beating heart of the city's criminal underworld where he survives by becoming the greatest forger of all time. Armed with his paintbrush, Toni plays a key role in one of Italy's great mysteries