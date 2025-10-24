Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Mary Berry takes a fond look back at her career in food, while cooking some of her favourite dishes with friends, both old and new
  • The Good Life: Inside Out

    Comedy

    Dame Penelope Keith presents a special retrospective to celebrate 50 years of The Good Life, including a painstakingly built recreation of Margo and Jerry Leadbetter's drawing room
  • In My Own Words Season 2 | Tom Jones

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    The singer reflects on his extraordinary life and career in song, from his proud working-class roots in the Welsh valleys to TV studios and the music world's most glittering stages. It's a journey that spans more than 80 years and is still going strong. But as he reveals, it hasn't always been easy, as he has juggled fame and family, and suffered great loss along the way
  • Ambulance Season 15

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    The series offering an insight into the work of frontline ambulance staff returns.
  • QI XL

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    This season, with host Sandi Toksvig and regular panellist Alan Davies, focuses on the letter W.
  • The Great British Bake Off Season 16

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
  • Murder Before Evensong

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    A long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
  • Storyville | Welded Together

    Documentary and factual

    The journey of Katya, a young welder, who is unexpectedly forced to care for her vulnerable half-sister, which leads her to confront painful memories and an estranged family. Cameras follow the sisters as they grow closer, and Katya faces an impossible decision - one that could change both their lives forever
  • Witches of Essex

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    New investigative techniques and historical records are to re-examine the fates of women accused of witchcraft during 16th and 17th-century witch trials in Essex. Rylan and Alice Roberts explores the events, lives, and alleged crimes of those accused, often bringing the stories to life through scripted drama and featuring expert testimony from historians and psychologists
  • Queen Victoria's Nightmares

    Documentary and factual

    History

    Matthew Sweet discovers new information about the mental health struggles of Queen Victoria through the personal diaries of her doctor. He's joined by psychoanalyst Susie Orbach, historian Fern Riddell and dream scientist Caroline Horton to discuss their findings and the rarity of documentation of mental illness from the 1800s
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 28 October
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad