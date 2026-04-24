Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Half Man

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama exploring brotherhood, violence and the intense fragility of male relationships. Wriiten by and starring Richard Gadd, with Jamie Bell
  • MasterChef Season 22

    Food

    Lifestyle

    New presenters and judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh take over the kitchen as a fresh batch of home cooks attempt to impress them.
  • Secret Service

    2022

    Thriller

    Drama

    MI6 officer Kate Henderson hunts for a Russian mole within the UK government. Thriller adapted from Tom Bradby's novel, starring Gemma Arterton
  • Michael Portillo in Stockholm

    Lifestyle

    Travel

    Expanded three-part series based on Stockholm with Michael Portillo. Michael Portillo gives tips on enjoying a stay in the Swedish capital of Stockholm for a mid-winter expedition, brimming with Nordic hospitality and adventure
  • Better Date than Never

    2023

    Reality

    Documentary

    A group of people take their first steps into the dating scene, much later in life than is typical
  • National Theatre Live: Under Milk Wood

    2021

    A production of Dylan Thomas's drama about a day in the life of a fictitious Welsh seaside village, starring Michael Sheen, Karl Johnson and Siân Philips
  • The People on Privilege Hill

    Arts and culture

    By Jane Gardam. An elderly judge is preparing to go out for lunch at Dulcie's house on Privilege Hill. Read by Geoffrey Palmer and abridged by Julian Wilkinson. First broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 2008
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 28 April
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad