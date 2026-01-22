Ad

  • Take That

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Music

    This documentary uses never-before-seen archive footage to chart the rise, fall and record-breaking reunion of one of the UK's most iconic boy bands
  • Inside the Factory Season 10

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Food

    Paddy McGuinness and Cherry Healey hit factory floors across Britain for a snoop around their supersized production lines. What are the secrets behind our supermarket staples?
  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World

    2022

    Entertainment

    Game show

    With the UK as the host nation, for the first time in Drag Race Herstory, nine International members of RuPaul's Drag Race Royal alumni compete to become the champion
  • Knock at the Cabin

    2023

    Horror

    Mystery

    15

    Horror thriller starring Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Dave Bautista. Eric and Andrew, along with their young daughter, are vacationing in the remote woodland of Pennsylvania. Their stay is interrupted when four strangers wielding makeshift weapons break in and issue an ultimatum: to prevent the end of the world, one member of the family must offer themselves as sacrifice.
  • Waterloo Road Season 17

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    New deputy Darius holds the keys to the kingdom – but how far will he go to hold on to that power? With the arrival of excluded students and familiar faces, chaos ensues at Waterloo Road.
  • Killer in the House Season 1 | Episode 2

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    This documentary examines the case of one of the UK's most notorious double killings. Colin Howell was a married dentist with four children and a pillar of the Baptist community in Coleraine, but was having an affair with married Sunday school teacher Hazel Buchanan. They agreed the only way they could be together was if they murdered their spouses and Howell devised a plot to poison them with carbon monoxide fumes and then stage their deaths as a double suicide
  • Things You Should Have Done

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    A dependent young woman's parents die suddenly, forcing her to fend for herself. It transpires she will inherit the house on condition she completes a list of 'Things You Should Have Done' left by her parents. Chi's highly strung Auntie Karen wants nothing to do with her 'pest of a niece', but very much wants the house she feels is rightfully hers. Offbeat, dysfunctional family sitcom, written by and starring Lucia Keskin, with Selin Hizli
  • Dark Winds Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Leaphorn and Chee investigate a disappearance while Manuelito uncovers a mystery on the border.
  • Harry Wild Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    A recently retired English professor (Jane Seymour) discovers a knack for investigation and interferes with the cases assigned to her police detective son.
  • People Fixing the World

    Documentary and factual

    Brilliant solutions to the planet's problems, featuring the people with ideas to make the world a better place and an analysis of whether they will work
