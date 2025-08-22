Lisa Mullen relects on George Orwell's Animal Farm. She seeks out a new perspective by reading it as a book about farming rather than political orthodoxy. As Lisa travels from the rich sandy loam of East Anglia to the hill farms of the Cotswolds, Orwell emerges as a man deeply committed to life as a smallholder, and as a writer urgently involved in the agricultural debates of the 20th century - debates that have shaped the English countryside as it is today