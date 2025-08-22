Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 26 August
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
The Jury: Murder Trial Season 22025 BAFTA-winning. How much can we trust our justice system? As a real-life murder trial is restaged for a jury of 12 ordinary people, will they reach the same verdict as the original trial?
Billy Connolly: Big Banana FeetThe long-lost film of Billy Connolly's 1975 tour of Ireland captures 'The Big Yin' both on and off stage, and provides a captivating record of the comedy legend on the cusp of international stardom
American DreamerPhil's a dreamer. Most dreams don't come true. Phil hates that. But that's not going to stop Phil from dreaming.
King of the HillAnimated American sitcom from the creators of Beavis and Butt-head and Parks and Recreation, following Hank Hill and his family who live in the fictional suburban town of Arlen, Texas.
The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11Ready, steady, sew! Amateur sewers compete to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, hoping to be crowned Britain’s most sensational seamster.
Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules & JBHelen Skelton, JB Gill and Jules Hudson explore the UK's coastline, witnessing glorious landscapes, underground wonders and meeting fascinating people who know all the secrets
Iron Curtain: Living Under Soviet OccupationFrom 1945 until the building of the Berlin Wall in 1961, citizens of Poland, Hungary, East Germany and Czechoslovakia tell their stories of how their countries were occupied and transformed into communist states
Johnny Vegas' Little Shop of AntiquesActor and comedian Johnny Vegas embarks on a new adventure: opening an antiques shop in Cheshire. Can he turn his ramshackle dream into a business?
The Farmer's Guide to Animal FarmLisa Mullen relects on George Orwell's Animal Farm. She seeks out a new perspective by reading it as a book about farming rather than political orthodoxy. As Lisa travels from the rich sandy loam of East Anglia to the hill farms of the Cotswolds, Orwell emerges as a man deeply committed to life as a smallholder, and as a writer urgently involved in the agricultural debates of the 20th century - debates that have shaped the English countryside as it is today