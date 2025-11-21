Ad

  • The Idea of You

    2023

    Romance

    Comedy

    15

    Romantic comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. Forty-year-old single mother Solène finds her life turned upside-down when she meets and falls for Hayes, the 24-year-old lead singer of a globally successful boy band. As their romance develops, Solène and Hayes must navigate the complications that come with a relationship being played out in the public eye.
  • Ambulance Season 15

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    The series offering an insight into the work of frontline ambulance staff returns.
  • Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Mary Berry takes a fond look back at her career in food, while cooking some of her favourite dishes with friends, both old and new
  • Changing Ends Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    The return of the comedy created by and starring Alan Carr. A young Alan navigates the awkward teenage years.
  • Summerwater

    2025

    Drama

    Drama based on the novel by Sarah Moss. A tragic event shakes families at a remote Scottish holiday park
  • Cooper & Fry

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Crime drama, based on the bestselling novels by Stephen Booth. Starring Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill. In the Peak District, two mismatched detectives, DC Ben Cooper and DC Diane Fry, must work together on a series of unusual cases to get results
  • Harry Wild

    2022

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    15

    A recently retired English professor discovers a knack for investigation and interferes with the cases assigned to her police detective son. Crime drama, starring Jane Seymour
  • In the Studio | The Shiralee

    Arts and culture

    How an Australian western called The Shiralee, made by Ealing Studios in 1957, itself an adaptation of a novel, is being adapted into a play by the Sydney Theatre Company
