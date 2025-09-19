Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 23 September
- Waterloo Road Season 16
2025
Drama
RomanceHeadteacher Stella is forced to navigate a fresh set of challenges when her grandchildren land at Waterloo Road, whilst new teacher Darius isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers and Jack Rimmer makes his return to education.
- Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle
Lifestyle
TravelFollowing on from his debut arena tour, Hustle, Romesh Ranganathan embarks on an eye-opening mission across India, USA, South Korea and Canada, interrogating, unravelling and debunking his own material, in a global exploration of hustle-obsessed modern existence
- Michael Portillo's 200 Years of the Railways
2025
Documentary and factual
HistoryThe broadcaster and train enthusiast celebrates the modern railway's 200th anniversary
- Chronicles of the Sperrins
2025
Documentary and factual
NatureCharting the seasons in a wild and beautiful landscape, steeped in history and legend. From the foothills to the peaks, meet the people at the heart of mountainous mid-Ulster.
- Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh
2023
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualA profile of the comedy writer and performer, taking an upbeat and honest look back at the life and work of the trailblazer behind Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. Barry's friends including Nick Cave, Jason Donovan, Jonathan Ross, Sharon Osbourne and Alison Hammond pay tribute to a man who proved as complex as he was funny
- The Great British Bake Off Season 16
Lifestyle
FoodExpect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
- Michael Palin in Venezuela
Documentary and factual
TravelMichael Palin explores Venezuela - a huge and once oil rich country that has been called the most dangerous in South America, which contrasts with its beautiful scenery. From Caracas to the Amazon rainforest and the Caribbean Sea, Michael embarks on a thrilling, if sometimes risky, adventure into a dystopian Paradise
- Storyville | Attica: America's Bloodiest Prison Uprising
2023
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualDetailed account of the bloody uprising at a New York State prison in 1971. Over 1,000 inmates took control of Attica Correctional Facility, seizing 39 hostages in the process. Their demands related mainly to the inhumane conditions they were forced to endure, but a huge police assault and a hail of gunfire killed 29 convicts and 10 innocents, an action that has left many survivors, both guards and inmates, seeking compensation
- Iris Barry, First Lady of Film
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualSilent film historian Pamela Hutchinson explores the extraordinary life of Iris Barry - the pioneering 1920s critic, curator and film preservationist who changed the way the world views cinema