Detailed account of the bloody uprising at a New York State prison in 1971. Over 1,000 inmates took control of Attica Correctional Facility, seizing 39 hostages in the process. Their demands related mainly to the inhumane conditions they were forced to endure, but a huge police assault and a hail of gunfire killed 29 convicts and 10 innocents, an action that has left many survivors, both guards and inmates, seeking compensation