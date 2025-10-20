Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Remembers... | Dame Patricia Routledge Remembers - Keeping Up Appearances

    2024

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    The English actress and singer reflects on the sitcom, recalling how the character of Hyacinth Bucket first entered her life, while looking back on the part she played in bringing to life one of television's most formidable comedy characters. She describes the pleasure of working with her fellow cast members and how, despite her fondness of the programme, she finally decided to call time on the show
  • In My Own Words

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Interviews which get inside the creative minds of some of Britain's leading cultural figures
  • The Great British Bake Off Season 16

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
  • Murder Before Evensong

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    A long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
  • Film Club

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Drama, starring Aimee Lou Wood and Nabhaan Rizwan as best friends retreating from reality into a world of movies. However, change is coming to their lives whether they like it or not
  • Storyville | Sanatorium

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    A look at a Soviet-era sanatorium on the shores of Odesa, Ukraine, where thousands arrive each summer in search of healing. Following a cast of patients and staff navigating daily life under the shadow of conflict, while they search for love, healing and happiness amidst the ongoing war close by
  • When Kevin Met Sadie

    Arts and culture

    Chris Page explores the influence of Joan Lingard's Kevin and Sadie novels on young readers, hearing from readers in Northern Ireland about how the stories have shaped their understanding of the past. He explores how the five novels progress, visiting students at Integrated College Dungannon who have studied the books in class and tell him what they think Kevin and Sadie would have made of Northern Ireland today
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 21 October
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad