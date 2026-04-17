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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Unchosen

    2026

    Mystery

    Thriller

    When a young mother from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets.
  • Springtime on the Farm

    2018

    Nature

    Documentary series set at Cannon Hall in Cawthorne near Barnsley telling the story of farming at its busiest time of the year - the peak of lambing time.
  • Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

    Crime/detective

    Documentary

    From Dakota and Elle Fanning and director Abby Fuller comes unprecedented access to the mastermind behind the development of modern serial killer profiling. Dr. Ann Burgess' story is an integral part of solving America's most infamous true-crime cases.
  • The Assembly Season 2 | Episode 4

    2025

    Entertainment

    Actress Anna Maxwell Martin faces a panel of autistic, neurodivergent and learning-disabled interviewers. As the questions come thick and fast, she opens up about grief, motherhood and how her children coped after the death of their father, and also reflects on bullying in the industry, sensory issues and the acting skills she's used to get herself out of trouble
  • Suez: 24 Hours That Broke the British Empire

    Documentary

    History

    The dramatic inside story of 6 November 1956, the final day of the Suez Crisis. A day that changed Britain forever. Exactly as it happened - hour by hour, minute by minute.
  • Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

    2026

    Crime/detective

    15

    A heated dispute between an equestrian trainer and his student spirals into a grisly act of violence in this twisty true-crime documentary.
  • Better Date than Never

    2023

    Documentary

    Entertainment

    A group of people take their first steps into the dating scene, much later in life than is typical
  • In the Studio | Patti LuPone

    Arts and culture

    Broadway leading lady Patti LuPone, known for defining roles in Evita, Les Misérables, Gypsy and Sunset Boulevard, describes her routine on the day of a solo concert at Carnegie Hall, New York, while reflecting on nerves and the audacity of performing before 2,800 expectant fans
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 21 April
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