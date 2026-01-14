Ad

  • People We Meet on Vacation

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    12

    Sparks fly between longtime pals in a frothy romantic comedy adapted from Emily Henry's novel. Alex (Tom Blyth) is a slave to routine while his longtime best friend of 10 years, Poppy (Emily Bader), is a free spirit who thrives on spontaneity. They live in different cities but ever summer, they spend the holidays together to the amusement of their nearest and dearest
  • Winterwatch Season 14

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Live coverage as Britain's wildlife faces up to the most challenging time of year.
  • The Secret of Me

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Documentary about 19-year-old Louisiana college student Kristi, who in 1995 discovered their doctor and parents had been keeping a secret from them all of their life. After uncovering the truth, Kristi took the life-changing decision to become Jim, and this account of what happened also shines the light on the many intersex people all over the world, still contending with who they are and what was done to them as children
  • Things You Should Have Done

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    A dependent young woman's parents die suddenly, forcing her to fend for herself. It transpires she will inherit the house on condition she completes a list of 'Things You Should Have Done' left by her parents. Chi's highly strung Auntie Karen wants nothing to do with her 'pest of a niece', but very much wants the house she feels is rightfully hers. Offbeat, dysfunctional family sitcom, written by and starring Lucia Keskin, with Selin Hizli
  • WWE: Unreal

    2025

    Sport

    Documentary and factual

    15

    From Monday Night RAW to WrestleMania, this series goes backstage with WWE Superstars and staff as they bring the company's biggest spectacles to life
  • Waterloo Road Season 17

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    New deputy Darius holds the keys to the kingdom – but how far will he go to hold on to that power? With the arrival of excluded students and familiar faces, chaos ensues at Waterloo Road.
  • Killer in the House Season 1 | Episode 1

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    A look at the case of primary school teacher Fiona Beal, who pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of her partner Nicholas Billingham at the Old Bailey. The programme reveals a genuinely extraordinary murder that involved the victim's body being hidden in the garden of the family home for months, with Beal claiming he had left her for another woman
  • Dark Winds Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Leaphorn and Chee seek justice in the mysterious disappearance of a Navajo boy, while an FBI agent looks into a case linked to Leaphorn's recent past. Meanwhile, Manuelito unearths a conspiracy on the border with far-reaching implications.
  • Harry Wild Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    A recently retired English professor (Jane Seymour) discovers a knack for investigation and interferes with the cases assigned to her police detective son.
  • A People's History of Punk

    Documentary and factual

    Chris Packham celebrates 50 years of punk attitude with the people who were also involved in the rebellious music and lifestyle genre
