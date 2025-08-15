Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 19 August
In FlightA single mother and flight attendant's life is turned upside down when she is blackmailed into drug smuggling. As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while trying desperately to find a way out. Thriller, starring Katherine Kelly, Stuart Martin, Ashley Thomas, Bronagh Waugh and Harry Cadby
Night Always ComesScreenwriter Sarah Conradt and actor Vanessa Kirby, who previously worked together on The Crown, reunite for a slow-burning thriller of unwavering family loyalty directed by Benjamin Caron. Adapted from Willy Vlautin's novel, Night Always Comes unfolds through the eyes of Lynette (Kirby), who is working multiple jobs to buy her house in Portland, where gentrification has quadrupled property prices and forced many long-time residents to abandon their beloved neighbourhoods. Lynette knows that buying the house will secure a future for herself, her mother Doreen (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and older brother Kenny (Zack Gottsagen), who has Down's syndrome. At the last minute, Doreen reneges on her promise to share responsibilities for meeting the asking price so the family can sign loan papers. Faced with the prospect of losing her safe haven, Lynette goes to extraordinary lengths over the course of one stressful night to raise the necessary finances, regardless of the emotional toll and personal consequences
Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The FuryDocumentary following the boxer's return to the ring
The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11Ready, steady, sew! Amateur sewers compete to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, hoping to be crowned Britain’s most sensational seamster.
A Nice Indian BoyNaveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, and they come to terms with his white-orphan-artist boyfriend while planning the wedding of their dreams. Romantic comedy, starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff
Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules & JBHelen Skelton, JB Gill and Jules Hudson explore the UK's coastline, witnessing glorious landscapes, underground wonders and meeting fascinating people who know all the secrets
Pompeii: Life in the CityHistorians Dan Snow and Doctor Kate Lister take viewers to the Pompeii, the world's best preserved Roman city, to explore what it would have really been liked to live there
Johnny Vegas' Little Shop of AntiquesActor and comedian Johnny Vegas embarks on a new adventure: opening an antiques shop in Cheshire. Can he turn his ramshackle dream into a business?
BBC Proms 2025Coverage of the annual concerts