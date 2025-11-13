Ad

  • Cooper & Fry

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Crime drama, based on the bestselling novels by Stephen Booth. Starring Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill. In the Peak District, two mismatched detectives, DC Ben Cooper and DC Diane Fry, must work together on a series of unusual cases to get results
  • Gene Kelly: An American in Hollywood

    2024

    Arts and culture

    The life and career of the actor, dancer and singer, from his beginnings in cabaret and on Broadway to his recognition as a choreographer and director on the big screen
  • The Black Swan

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    A lawyer with ties to the underworld becomes a mole for a group of journalists. With a hidden camera, she reveals a world of money laundering and violence.
  • Ambulance Season 15

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    The series offering an insight into the work of frontline ambulance staff returns.
  • Summerwater

    Drama

    Drama based on the novel by Sarah Moss. A tragic event shakes families at a remote Scottish holiday park
  • Sandi Toksvig's Hidden Wonders

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The host rediscovers her love of archaeology, more than 40 years after earning her degree in the subject.
  • James May's Shed Load of Ideas

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    James May and his team provide neat solutions and life hacks to help fix Britain's biggest bugbears and everyday problems from the cost of fuel to parking tickets.
  • In the Studio | Gurinder Chadha

    Arts and culture

    Following Gurinder Chadha in the making of her film, Christmas Karma - inspired by Charles Dickens' story, A Christmas Carol
