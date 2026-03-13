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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Storyville | Portrait of a Confused Father

    Documentary

    Filmed over more than 20 years, this deeply personal documentary charts a father-son relationship that takes an unexpected and tragic turn. Norwegian film-maker Gunnar Hall Jensen has spent decades documenting his son Jonathan's journey from childhood ambition to adulthood. As Jonathan grows older, the emotional distance between them widens
  • The Summit

    2024

    Reality

    Adventure

    Ben Shephard presents as 14 people from all walks of life come together to attemp to climb one of New Zealand's highest peaks and win a share £200,000
  • Great British Menu Season 21

    2026

    Food

    Lifestyle

    Presented by Andi Oliver, this series celebrates the British movie industry as Britain’s best chefs compete to cook at a blockbuster banquet in Liverpool.
  • Ellis Season 2

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Sharon D Clarke returns as the calm and composed top cop who is being parachuted into another batch of failing police investigations.
  • The Yorkshire Vet Season 22

    Documentary

    Nature

    More from the series about Yorkshire vet Julian Norton, his partner Peter Wright and their team as they administer modern-day medical and surgical aid to creatures great and small.
  • Under a Cloud

    Arts and culture

    The Poet Laureate Simon Armitage considers clouds in art, visiting Wondsworth's home to browse the poet's notebooks and the National Gallery to explore the meticulous approach of John Constable in The Haywain before setting himself the challenge of presenting the weather
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 17 March

Authors

Radio Times Staff
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