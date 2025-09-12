It's sewing machines at the ready as the finalists tackle three challenges in their bid to be crowned this year's winner. They begin by following the pattern for a deceptively simple bias-cut slip dress, where one mistake in cutting the fabric could cost them the chance to continue. In the transformation challenge, they make garments using sheer fabric, before finally tackling the art of trompe l'oeil, creating illusions with fabric to fit their chosen friend or family member. Three finalists, three challenges - but only one will be crowned as the latest champion. Presented by Sara Pascoe