Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 16 September
Michael Portillo's 200 Years of the RailwaysThe broadcaster and train enthusiast celebrates the modern railway's 200th anniversary
Michael Palin in VenezuelaMichael Palin explores Venezuela - a huge and once oil rich country that has been called the most dangerous in South America, which contrasts with its beautiful scenery. From Caracas to the Amazon rainforest and the Caribbean Sea, Michael embarks on a thrilling, if sometimes risky, adventure into a dystopian Paradise
The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 | Episode 10It's sewing machines at the ready as the finalists tackle three challenges in their bid to be crowned this year's winner. They begin by following the pattern for a deceptively simple bias-cut slip dress, where one mistake in cutting the fabric could cost them the chance to continue. In the transformation challenge, they make garments using sheer fabric, before finally tackling the art of trompe l'oeil, creating illusions with fabric to fit their chosen friend or family member. Three finalists, three challenges - but only one will be crowned as the latest champion. Presented by Sara Pascoe
Stacey & JoeA glimpse into the lives of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash as they open the doors to their home, Pickle Cottage, to share the day to day for them, their five children, four ducks and two dogs
The Great British Bake Off Season 16Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
The Yorkshire VetDocumentary about Yorkshire vet Julian Norton, his partner Peter Wright and their team as they administer modern-day medical and surgical aid to creatures great and small.
Our GirlMilitary drama with Lacey Turner. Six months on from completing her initial training, Molly is deployed to Afghanistan, but makes a bad first impression and meets a face from her past.
The Sky Arts AwardsCoverage of the ceremony honouring excellence in dance, theatre, pop, TV drama, film, classical music, literature, opera, comedy and visual art
A Prison Inspector CallsRex Bloomstein follows a team from the Prison Inspectorate as they investigate why His Majesty's Prison Onley, a category C medium security prison housing 740 inmates, is failing to provide a safe and productive environment in which prisoners can be prepared for release back into society. Governor Mark Allen explains how Onley is one of the worst prisons for incursion of drugs via drones and how many of his staff are too inexperienced to handle the inmates