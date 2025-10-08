Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 14 October
- Witches of Essex
Documentary and factual
HistoryNew investigative techniques and historical records are to re-examine the fates of women accused of witchcraft during 16th and 17th-century witch trials in Essex. Rylan and Alice Roberts explores the events, lives, and alleged crimes of those accused, often bringing the stories to life through scripted drama and featuring expert testimony from historians and psychologists
- Worlds Apart
Reality
TravelHalf a dozen young Britons who have never travelled alone are paired up with six pensioners who thought they would never travel again for the ultimate treasure hunt across Japan. The unlikely pairings try to overcome the generation gap while chasing clues that could win them the ultimate prize of £50,000
- Murder Before Evensong
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveA long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
- Waterloo Road Season 16
2025
Drama
RomanceHeadteacher Stella is forced to navigate a fresh set of challenges when her grandchildren land at Waterloo Road, whilst new teacher Darius isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers and Jack Rimmer makes his return to education.
- The Great British Bake Off Season 16
Lifestyle
FoodExpect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
- Film Club
2025
Drama
ComedyDrama, starring Aimee Lou Wood and Nabhaan Rizwan as best friends retreating from reality into a world of movies. However, change is coming to their lives whether they like it or not
- Storyville | Mr Nobody Against Putin
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualWhen Russia invaded Ukraine, a schoolteacher in a small industrial town picked up his camera and began filming covertly, becoming an unlikely dissident. His footage captures a portrait of how propaganda has seeped into everyday life in Russia, with patriotic lessons and military drills replacing regular classes, drawing children into the machinery of war
- Harry Wild
2022
Drama
Crime/detective
15A recently retired English professor discovers a knack for investigation and interferes with the cases assigned to her police detective son. Crime drama, starring Jane Seymour
- Who Is the Door-to-Door Poet?
Arts and cultureRowan McCabe travels around the UK knocking on strangers' doors and asking them what is important to them, then writes a poem about their stories, passions and fears, before performing it on their doorstep. This programme follows him as he heads to Co Donegal in a bid to reconnect with his heritage and his poetry