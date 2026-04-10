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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Reality show in which the no-nonsense chef sets out to help restaurants in need - by spying on them using a state-of-the-art surveillance system and gathering further evidence with the help of a secret mole working in the kitchen
  • Does Your Child Have ADHD?

    Documentary

    This revealing documentary follows three families as they navigate the emotional and medical challenges of raising children with ADHD. With expert insights from paediatricians, parenting coaches and researchers, this documentary cuts through stigma and confusion to offer real help. From medication to forest schools, it's an emotional, practical look at raising a child with ADHD in the modern day
  • Babies

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama starring Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen as a couple dealing with the aftermath of losing a pregnancy
  • Sam & Ade Go Birding

    Nature

    Documentary

    Keen bird watcher Samuel West invites his friend Adrian Edmondson, a complete birding novice, to introduce him to some of the most beautiful birds and habitats
  • Roofman

    2025

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    15

    Former US Army Reserve officer Jeffrey Manchester executes a plan to rob multiple branches of McDonald's. He is eventually captured by police and becomes the first person to escape from Brown Creek Correctional Institution in North Carolina. Jeffrey hides out at a toy shop for several months, and during forays outside the building, he sparks romance with store worker Leigh Wainscott. Comedy drama, starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage
  • Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

    Crime/detective

    Documentary

    From Dakota and Elle Fanning and director Abby Fuller comes unprecedented access to the mastermind behind the development of modern serial killer profiling. Dr. Ann Burgess' story is an integral part of solving America's most infamous true-crime cases.
  • Missed Call

    Thriller

    When a British teenager disappears during a school exchange in southern France, her mother launches her own investigation. Thriller, starring Joanna Scanlan
  • Storyville | Episode 1

    2026

    Documentary

    The first in a two-part documentary exploring the divisive ideological conflicts reshaping higher education in the western world. With secret recordings, insider testimony, and rare intimate access to professors, administrators and students, this programme paints a vivid portrait of a system under pressure
  • Moving Pictures

    Arts and culture

    Cathy FitzGerald take a long, slow look at great artworks, offering a detailed commentary of three masterpieces, while inviting listeners to conduct their own examination via a link to a high-resolution image on the BBC Radio 4 website
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 14 April
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