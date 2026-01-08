Newcastle United v Manchester City (Kick-off 8.00pm). Coverage of the opening semi-final first-leg tie, held at St James' Park. Lewis Miley struck in second-half stoppage time to help holders Newcastle claim a 2-1 victory over Fulham here in the quarter-finals, while the Citizens were comfortable 2-0 winners over Brentford. The sides have already met at this ground in the Premier League this term, with a brace from Harvey Barnes giving the Magpies a 2-1 home win. However, City have a great record in this competition in recent times, with six of their eight triumphs coming between 2014 and 2021