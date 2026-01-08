Ad

  • 24 Hours in Police Custody | The Secret Network

    Documentary and factual

    A deep dive into Bedfordshire Police's covert investigation into the individuals using the encrypted phone network EncroChat to organise criminal operations. Plus, how the investigation helped inquiries into a shotgun attack in Luton after police discovered the culprit had been sharing their plans with others through the phone network
  • EFL Cup Live | Episode 8

    2025

    Sport

    Newcastle United v Manchester City (Kick-off 8.00pm). Coverage of the opening semi-final first-leg tie, held at St James' Park. Lewis Miley struck in second-half stoppage time to help holders Newcastle claim a 2-1 victory over Fulham here in the quarter-finals, while the Citizens were comfortable 2-0 winners over Brentford. The sides have already met at this ground in the Premier League this term, with a brace from Harvey Barnes giving the Magpies a 2-1 home win. However, City have a great record in this competition in recent times, with six of their eight triumphs coming between 2014 and 2021
  • Inside the Factory Season 10

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Food

    Paddy McGuinness and Cherry Healey hit factory floors across Britain for a snoop around their supersized production lines. What are the secrets behind our supermarket staples?
  • Harry Wild Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    A recently retired English professor (Jane Seymour) discovers a knack for investigation and interferes with the cases assigned to her police detective son.
  • Waterloo Road Season 17

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    New deputy Darius holds the keys to the kingdom – but how far will he go to hold on to that power? With the arrival of excluded students and familiar faces, chaos ensues at Waterloo Road.
  • Tell Me Lies

    2022

    Thriller

    Drama

    A young women becomes obsessed with a man who is good at charming her. Thriller, starring Grace Van Patten
  • Dark Winds Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Leaphorn and Chee seek justice in the mysterious disappearance of a Navajo boy, while an FBI agent looks into a case linked to Leaphorn's recent past. Meanwhile, Manuelito unearths a conspiracy on the border with far-reaching implications.
  • Mr and Mrs Angadi

    Comedy

    Mr and Mrs Angadi ran The Asian Music Circle from their suburban family home. In the living room, BKS Iyengar gave Britain's first yoga class and George Harrison met Ravi Shankar.
