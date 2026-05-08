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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Eurovision Song Contest Season 2026 | Semi-Final 1

    2026

    Music

    Entertainment

    Live coverage from Vienna as Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski host the first semi-final of the contest, with 15 countries competing for 10 places in Saturday's main show. Highlights include early favourites Finnish duo Linda and Pete, and British superstar Boy George, who makes his Eurovision debut as he joins San Marino singer Senhit on stage. Also performing, but already guaranteed a place in the final, are Germany's Sarah Engels and Italy's Sal Da Vinci
  • Ian Fleming and the Curse of Bond

    Arts and culture

    A look at the enduring appeal of 007 and how the books and the character of James Bond reflected the author's own life and the top-secret naval intelligence operations in which he played a leading part during the Second World War. Featuring contributions from Ralph Fiennes, Kate Mosse, Percival Everett, Marlon James, Alexis Albion, William Boyd and Nicholas Shakespeare, with excerpts from the books read by Helena Bonham Carter
  • Wrestling with Trump

    Documentary

    News

    Satirist Munya Chawawa immerses himself in US wrestling and MAGA politics, uncovering the links between Donald Trump and the world of body slams, spandex and the power of kayfabe
  • Half Man

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama exploring brotherhood, violence and the intense fragility of male relationships. Wriiten by and starring Richard Gadd, with Jamie Bell
  • Tucci in Italy

    2025

    Travel

    Lifestyle

    PG

    In 2021, award-winning actor Stanley Tucci indulged his passion for cuisine, culture and history in two seasons of the mouth-watering travel show Searching For Italy. He continues the gastronomic odyssey in a new five-part adventure through the regions of Abruzzo, Lazio, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige and Tuscany. In each destination, he meets chefs, foodies, artisans, fishermen and passionate locals to discover how food has shaped the local culture
  • True Crime Presents Season 2 | Episode 3

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    A woman believes she has the man of her dreams until signs of abuse emerge, with her family discovering bruises and a dark reality that led to a tragedy
  • Berlusconi: Condemned to Win

    2026

    Documentary

    Politics, soccer and scandal. How Silvio Berlusconi rose from AC Milan owner to Italy’s most powerful and polarising figure. He didn't just win elections - he changed the game.
  • A Century in a Click: 100 Years of the Photobooth

    Documentary

    As the photobooth marks its centenary, presenter and oral historian Alan Dein considers the machine's role - from novelty attraction to apparatus of the state to cultural icon. He steps into the secluded AutoFoto workshop where founders Corinne Quin and Rafael Hortala-Vallve restore their collection of mid-century analogue booths and experiments with filters, frames and props at a Korean studio
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 12 May
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