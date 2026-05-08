A look at the enduring appeal of 007 and how the books and the character of James Bond reflected the author's own life and the top-secret naval intelligence operations in which he played a leading part during the Second World War. Featuring contributions from Ralph Fiennes, Kate Mosse, Percival Everett, Marlon James, Alexis Albion, William Boyd and Nicholas Shakespeare, with excerpts from the books read by Helena Bonham Carter