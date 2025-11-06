Ad

  • In My Own Words Season 2 | Episode 4

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    An interview with one of Britain's best-loved contemporary artists, who reveals herself as a painter for the first time as she works towards a new exhibition. As Cornelia approaches 70, she talks about her life and career, including a recent break-up from her husband and her struggle with mental health
  • The Eubanks: Like Father, Like Son

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    Former boxing star Chris Eubank and his son Chris Eubank Jr, who followed his father into the sport, are reunited after years apart to confront their fractured past. The film follows the pair as they explore their legacy, grief and the emotional cost of a life in the ring
  • Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Mary Berry takes a fond look back at her career in food, while cooking some of her favourite dishes with friends, both old and new
  • Trespasses

    Thriller

    Drama

    In a town outside 1970s Belfast working behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue her. Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to each other. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amid the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between the pair ignites and burns bright. Thriller, starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson
  • Murder Before Evensong

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    A long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
  • 1917

    2019

    Drama

    War

    15

    First World War drama starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. Two young British corporals are tasked with delivering an urgent warning about an enemy ambush to a battalion further along the Western Front. The quickest way to do this is to go over the top, through the abandoned German trenches and across the French countryside - but they soon run into peril and face an increasingly fraught race against time...
  • In Waves and War

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Highly decorated Navy SEAL Marcus Capone struggles with PTSD after returning from Afghanistan. His wife finds hope in psychedelic therapy. They embark on providing access to this treatment for other veterans battling mental health issues.
  • No Strings Attached

    Documentary and factual

    Entertainment

    Examining the literary world of adult fan fiction
  • The Snow Goose
    By Paul Gallico, dramatised by Nick Warburton. A disfigured artist helps a wounded bird back to health amid the horrors of the Second World War, and finds love along the way. Starring Steven Mackintosh, Georgia Groome, Deborah Findlay and Sam Dale
