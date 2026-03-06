Ad

  • I Swear

    2025

    Drama

    Documentary

    15

    John Davidson: diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome at a young age which alienated him from his peers, he struggled with a condition few people had witnessed.
  • Storyville | Mistress Dispeller

    Documentary

    A look at the emergence of a discreet new industry in contemporary China, preserving marriages threatened by infidelity. The film follows the emotional fault lines of a real love triangle as it unfolds, capturing a woman hiring a professional 'mistress dispeller' to infiltrate her husband's affair and dismantle it from within
  • War Machine

    2026

    Adventure

    Sci-fi

    15

    Elite military recruits fight for survival against an unimaginable threat in an action-packed sci-fi thriller directed and co-written by Patrick Hughes, who previously made The Hitman's Bodyguard and its sequel. 81 (Alan Ritchson) is one of the most promising candidates among the current intake of soldiers hoping to be accepted into the 75th Ranger Regiment commanded by Sergeant Major Sheridan (Dennis Quaid). He is determined to be faster, stronger and smarter than other recruits including 7 (Stephan James) and 44 (Alex King) and impress his Squad Leader (Jai Courtney). During the final stage of the US Army Ranger selection process, 81 and his brothers in arms encounter an otherworldly killing machine with firepower and tracking capabilities that reduce them to prey awaiting slaughter. Alone in the wilderness with their training and each other to rely upon, the soldiers rally in adversity.
  • Great British Menu Season 21

    2026

    Food

    Lifestyle

    Presented by Andi Oliver, this series celebrates the British movie industry as Britain’s best chefs compete to cook at a blockbuster banquet in Liverpool.
  • The Summit

    2024

    Reality

    Adventure

    Ben Shephard presents as 14 people from all walks of life come together to attemp to climb one of New Zealand's highest peaks and win a share £200,000
  • Battle of the Brands

    2026

    Documentary

    Documentary pitting two similar companies against one another each week
  • Landays: Poems of Afghan Rebellion

    Arts and culture

    Lyse Doucet talks to female Afghan poets about the landay: a 22 syllable Pashtun verse form they create, perform and share to speak of love, sex, war and hardship. Translator and editor Eliza Griswold describes her discovery of this oral tradition and her project to collect and publish some of these anonymous poems
