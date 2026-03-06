Elite military recruits fight for survival against an unimaginable threat in an action-packed sci-fi thriller directed and co-written by Patrick Hughes, who previously made The Hitman's Bodyguard and its sequel. 81 (Alan Ritchson) is one of the most promising candidates among the current intake of soldiers hoping to be accepted into the 75th Ranger Regiment commanded by Sergeant Major Sheridan (Dennis Quaid). He is determined to be faster, stronger and smarter than other recruits including 7 (Stephan James) and 44 (Alex King) and impress his Squad Leader (Jai Courtney). During the final stage of the US Army Ranger selection process, 81 and his brothers in arms encounter an otherworldly killing machine with firepower and tracking capabilities that reduce them to prey awaiting slaughter. Alone in the wilderness with their training and each other to rely upon, the soldiers rally in adversity.