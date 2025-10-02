Ad

  • Dreaming Whilst Black

    2023

    Drama

    Sitcom

    Comedy, starring Adjani Salmon as a British Jamaican film-maker facing the day-to-day struggles of being an independent creative trying to survive in London
  • EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere

    2025

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    An investigation into the issues of misogyny and toxic masculinity, to coincide with the current EastEnders storyline centred on teenager Joel Marshall, played by Max Murray
  • Taskmaster Season 20

    Entertainment

    Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
  • The Taste Test Restaurant

    Documentary and factual

    Diners get stuck into some of the nation's best-loved foods and cuisines - Italian, posh food, Chinese, and fakeaways
  • Eileen

    2023

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    In 1960s Massachusetts, twenty-something shrinking violet Eileen Dunlop works as a secretary at a juvenile detention centre. The mundanity of her life is shattered by the arrival of alluring psychologist Dr Rebecca St John, but matters soon take a disturbing turn. Director William Oldroyd's thriller, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway
  • Great Estates from Above

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Using cutting-edge drone and aerial photography to reveal Britain's country houses and palaces from a new perspective, capturing breathtaking architecture, formal gardens and sweeping parklands in extraordinary detail
  • The Lovers

    Drama

    Romance

    By Andy Grace Edwards. Sam and Liv are a couple and a performance artist collective. But their personal and artistic relationships have reached a fork in the road, so they turn to their favourite performance artists in search of inspiration. Drama starring Chloe Ann Tyler and Reuben Joseph
