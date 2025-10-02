Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 9 October
- Dreaming Whilst Black
2023
Drama
SitcomComedy, starring Adjani Salmon as a British Jamaican film-maker facing the day-to-day struggles of being an independent creative trying to survive in London
- EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualAn investigation into the issues of misogyny and toxic masculinity, to coincide with the current EastEnders storyline centred on teenager Joel Marshall, played by Max Murray
- Taskmaster Season 20
EntertainmentGreg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
- All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
2025
Drama
ComedyThe rebooted adaptation of James Herriot's beloved books about life as a vet in the Yorkshire Dales returns.
- The Taste Test Restaurant
Documentary and factualDiners get stuck into some of the nation's best-loved foods and cuisines - Italian, posh food, Chinese, and fakeaways
- Eileen
2023
Drama
Thriller
15In 1960s Massachusetts, twenty-something shrinking violet Eileen Dunlop works as a secretary at a juvenile detention centre. The mundanity of her life is shattered by the arrival of alluring psychologist Dr Rebecca St John, but matters soon take a disturbing turn. Director William Oldroyd's thriller, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway
- Great Estates from Above
Lifestyle
Homes and gardensUsing cutting-edge drone and aerial photography to reveal Britain's country houses and palaces from a new perspective, capturing breathtaking architecture, formal gardens and sweeping parklands in extraordinary detail
- The Lovers
Drama
RomanceBy Andy Grace Edwards. Sam and Liv are a couple and a performance artist collective. But their personal and artistic relationships have reached a fork in the road, so they turn to their favourite performance artists in search of inspiration. Drama starring Chloe Ann Tyler and Reuben Joseph