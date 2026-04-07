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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Taskmaster Season 21

    Game show

    Like so many before them, Amy Gledhill, Armando Iannucci, Joanna Page, Joel Dommett and Kumail Nanjiani all believe that they can impress the Taskmaster. But only one will become the 21st champion.
  • The Miniature Wife

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    A couple re-evaluate their relationship's power dynamics when one of them is shrunk to a height of six inches. Romantic sci-fi comedy drama, starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen
  • The Pitt

    2025

    Drama

    The intertwined lives of staff and patients of a Pittsburgh emergency trauma centre during successive gruelling one-hour shifts. Medical drama, starring Noah Wyle
  • Paul Merton: Driving Amazing Trains

    Documentary

    Travel

    The funnyman climbs into the driver's cab to take charge of some of the world's most iconic locomotives, learning what it takes to keep them operational and meeting the people who keep the railways running
  • Race Across the World Season 6

    2026

    Reality

    Documentary

    No flights, no phones - and one high-stakes, low-budget race to the finish. On a globe-spanning adventure of a lifetime, which pair will cross the line first?
  • The Apprentice Season 20

    2026

    Reality

    Entertainment

    The return of the challenge in which Lord Sugar searches for his next business partner.
  • Inside Barlinnie Season 2

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    Exploring the lives of current prisoners and staff at Scotland's biggest prison.
  • Big Mistakes

    2026

    Comedy

    Crime/detective

    Schitt's Creek creator Daniel Levy returns to the theme of familiar dysfunction in a new eight-part comedy about two mismatched siblings, with questionable skill sets, who blunder into the high-stakes world of organised crime. Preacher Nicholas (Dan Levy) and sister Morgan (Taylor Ortega) are implicated in a misguided theft for their dying grandmother. They are hunted down by bona fide criminal Yusuf (Boran Kuzum) and he blackmails the siblings into atoning for their sins, just as Nicky would advocate in a sermon to his congregation. The dithering duo's mother Linda (Laurie Metcalf) is potential collateral damage as they seek a way to settle their debts without landing themselves in prison. Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez and Mark Ivanir co-star.
  • Good Grief

    2021

    Comedy

    Two sisters inherit a funeral home--and its eccentric employees--from their koro. While Ellie is keen to uphold her grandfather's legacy, Gwen can't wait to go DJ in Bali. Can they figure out their lives while staring death in the face?
  • Hope Bourne

    Drama

    Biographical drama by Zalie Burrow, specially written for star Eileen Atkins, about a fiercely independent writer and artist who lived and worked on the remote moorlands of Exmoor. The play centres on Hope Bourne's relationship with the publisher Anthony Dent, who became intrigued when she sent him an untidy but compelling draft of her journals, illustrated with striking drawings. With Alex Jennings
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 9 April
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