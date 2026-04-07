Schitt's Creek creator Daniel Levy returns to the theme of familiar dysfunction in a new eight-part comedy about two mismatched siblings, with questionable skill sets, who blunder into the high-stakes world of organised crime. Preacher Nicholas (Dan Levy) and sister Morgan (Taylor Ortega) are implicated in a misguided theft for their dying grandmother. They are hunted down by bona fide criminal Yusuf (Boran Kuzum) and he blackmails the siblings into atoning for their sins, just as Nicky would advocate in a sermon to his congregation. The dithering duo's mother Linda (Laurie Metcalf) is potential collateral damage as they seek a way to settle their debts without landing themselves in prison. Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez and Mark Ivanir co-star.