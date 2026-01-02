Ad

  • Black Ops

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy thriller starring Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun that follows two police community support officers as they're unexpectedly drafted into an undercover drugs operation.
  • Girl Taken

    2026

    Thriller

    Five years after she vanished, Lily returns to her twin Abby with a horrifying story of abuse and she accuses a pillar of the local community of being her captor
  • What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

    2026

    Comedy

    Bickering undead housemates, living the vampire life in suburban Staten Island. There's blood, death and arguing over chores. With Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou.
  • Grantchester Season 10

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Geordie and Alphy return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Alphy feels like he’s found home, until he’s forced to confront secrets he’s kept close to his chest.
  • Live Well with the Drug-Free Doctor

    Documentary and factual

    Can you overcome a chronic condition without medication? Dr Rangan Chatterjee investigates the UK’s dependency on medication and explores how lifestyle changes can help to promote wellbeing.
  • Patience Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Patience helps the police to tackle more puzzling crimes across York, while navigating love and loss in her personal life. But can her brilliant intuition shine alongside fiery new detective Frankie?
  • The Trial of Michael Jackson

    Documentary and factual

    In February 2003, Martin Bashir's documentary Living with Michael Jackson aired in the UK. The star was interviewed next to a 13-year-old boy, Gavin, and admitted they sometimes shared a bed. After the mother of the boy, Janet Arvizo, shared concerns with the police, Jackson was arrested and charged with molestation. There were numerous other charges, such as supplying alcohol to a minor and kidnap. This documentary examines the trial of Michael Jackson that took place in Santa Barbara county in California and gripped the world for four months
  • His & Hers

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    A detective and a news reporter, who are estranged spouses, compete to solve a murder in her hometown and untangle a web of lies and intrigue
