In February 2003, Martin Bashir's documentary Living with Michael Jackson aired in the UK. The star was interviewed next to a 13-year-old boy, Gavin, and admitted they sometimes shared a bed. After the mother of the boy, Janet Arvizo, shared concerns with the police, Jackson was arrested and charged with molestation. There were numerous other charges, such as supplying alcohol to a minor and kidnap. This documentary examines the trial of Michael Jackson that took place in Santa Barbara county in California and gripped the world for four months