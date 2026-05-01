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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Legends

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Ordinary men and women are recruited to turn the tide on illegal drug smuggling in the early 1990s Britain in a gripping six-part drama inspired by an untold true story. The Thatcher government is losing the war with the drugs gangs and Her Majesty's Customs and Excise needs to think outside the box to turn the tide. Bureaucrat Blake (Douglas Hodge) agrees to an outlandish idea: a top-secret training programme for normal Customs employees to go undercover and infiltrate Britain's most dangerous drug cartels. They will be given only basic training to build new identities - their so-called legends - incorporating some of their real lives to help them retain facts and figures. Working under the leadership of Don (Steve Coogan), nervous recruits Bailey (Aml Ameen), Carter (Tom Hughes), Erin (Jasmine Blackborow), Guy (Tom Burke) and Kate (Hayley Squires) prepare to take the starring roles in one of the most remarkable criminal investigations conducted.
  • How to Have Sex

    2023

    Drama

    15

    After their GCSEs, three teenage girls go on holiday to Crete looking for a taste of hedonism. They want it to be their best summer ever, with a menu of sun, booze and sex. But is the reality as simple or as fun as the dream? Coming-of-age drama, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Enva Lewis and Lara Peake
  • The Pitt Season 2

    2026

    Drama

    The staff of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Centre work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.
  • USA 94: Brazil's Return to Glory

    2026

    Sport

    This documentary revisits Brazil's journey to the 1994 World Cup, featuring interviews and never-before-seen footage shot by the players themselves..
  • Race Across the World Season 6

    2026

    Reality

    Documentary

    No flights, no phones - and one high-stakes, low-budget race to the finish. On a globe-spanning adventure of a lifetime, which pair will cross the line first?
  • The Miniature Wife

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    A couple re-evaluate their relationship's power dynamics when one of them is shrunk to a height of six inches. Romantic sci-fi comedy drama, starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen
  • Bergerac Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Jim Bergerac (Damien Molony) has more crimes to solve in a new series of the rebooted drama.
  • Prisoner

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Drama about the fragile power balance among the inmates and officers in a Danish prison. Starring Sofie Grabol and David Dencik. In Danish
  • Word of Mouth
    An exploration of vocabulary, language and the way people use words
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 7 May
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