  • The Celebrity Traitors

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    A group of well-known faces arrives in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate reality game of detection, back-stabbing and trust. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman
  • Celebrity Race Across the World Season 3

    2025

    Entertainment

    Documentary and factual

    Four celebs, numerous countries, zero VIP treatment. With no phones or flights allowed, famous faces and family pairs take on a race across the world - by any means necessary.
  • The Ridge

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Scottish anaesthetist Mia Beaton must unlock the mystery that haunts her sister's death in New Zealand. Thriller, starring Lauren Lyle
  • Taskmaster Season 20

    Entertainment

    Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
  • Cat Person

    2023

    Romance

    Comedy

    15

    Psychological thriller starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun. University student and cinema worker Margot meets and strikes up a flirtation with 30-something film fan Robert. After their burgeoning romance ends on seemingly amiable terms, Margot comes to believe that the unassuming Robert may, in fact, be dangerous.
  • Art Detectives

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    In the Metropolitan Police's smallest department, the Heritage Crime Unit, an art-loving detective tackles cases connected to the world of art, antiques, collectibles and cultural heritage.
  • The Iris Affair

    2025

    Thriller

    Mystery

    An enigmatic genius and a mysterious entrepreneur are pitted against each other in a deadly chase across Italy. Thriller, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar
