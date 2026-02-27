Andrew Stanton directs a contemplative drama about humanity, self-sacrifice and belonging, comprising three interconnected stories spanning centuries. Neanderthal parents (Jorge Vargas, Tanaya Beatty) wield primitive tools to protect their children (Skywalker Hughes, Tatyana Rose Baptiste) after the clan is forced to leave their home and venture into the great unknown. In the present, anthropology post-graduate Claire (Rashida Jones) studies the remains of these archaic humans but her attention is diverted to a relationship with fellow student Greg (Daveed Diggs). Many years into the future, Coakley (Kate McKinnon) races against the clock with her spaceship's sentient onboard computer to discover why oxygen-producing plants are dying, threatening the survival of every living organism on board.