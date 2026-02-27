Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Molly vs The Machines

    Documentary

    From a teenager’s suburban bedroom to the boardrooms of Silicon Valley, the story of a heartbroken father’s quest to uncover the truth behind his daughter's death, caught in an algorithmic spiral
  • Alexander Armstrong in India

    Documentary

    The preenter dives into India's epic transformation, ancient empires, bustling megacities, spicy street food, and billionaires
  • In the Blink of an Eye

    2026

    Romance

    Sci-fi

    12

    Andrew Stanton directs a contemplative drama about humanity, self-sacrifice and belonging, comprising three interconnected stories spanning centuries. Neanderthal parents (Jorge Vargas, Tanaya Beatty) wield primitive tools to protect their children (Skywalker Hughes, Tatyana Rose Baptiste) after the clan is forced to leave their home and venture into the great unknown. In the present, anthropology post-graduate Claire (Rashida Jones) studies the remains of these archaic humans but her attention is diverted to a relationship with fellow student Greg (Daveed Diggs). Many years into the future, Coakley (Kate McKinnon) races against the clock with her spaceship's sentient onboard computer to discover why oxygen-producing plants are dying, threatening the survival of every living organism on board.
  • The Apprentice Season 20

    2026

    Reality

    Entertainment

    The return of the challenge in which Lord Sugar searches for his next business partner.
  • Murder Case | Episode 2

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    The concluding part charts a decades-long quest for justice, as Arlene's family and the police fight through courtrooms and appeals to uncover the truth about her disappearance. The police investigation is rigorously tested through two murder trials and a dramatic appeals process, with the process going from the High Court in Edinburgh in 2003 to the Scottish Parliament in 2025, where Arlene's sister Carol continued her determined campaign to uncover the truth about what happened
  • A Civil Action

    1998

    Documentary

    Drama

    15

    Courtroom drama based on a true story, starring John Travolta and Robert Duvall. A high incidence of deaths from leukaemia in the town of Woburn, Massachusetts, leads the residents to believe that waste from local factories is to blame. They employ minor-league lawyer Jan Schlichtmann to take on the industrial giants and their attorney, Jerome Facher.
  • The Hotel Inspector Season 21

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Alex Polizzi helps more struggling hotel owners breathe new life into their businesses. Along the way they have to battle incompetence, stubbornness and even apathy.
  • Misery

    1990

    Crime/detective

    Horror

    18

    Psychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book.
  • Open Country

    Nature

    Magazine programme reporting on the people and wildlife that shape the landscape of Britain
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 5 March
Ad
Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad