Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Six Nations Live | Episode 1

    2026

    Sport

    France v Ireland (Kick-off 8.10pm). Jill Douglas presents coverage of the opening match of the championship, held at Stade de France in Paris. Tonight's hosts are the reigning champions, having won four games in 2025, the same as England and this evening's opponents, but claimed one bonus point more. The French's 42-27 victory in Dublin in the fourth round of fixtures proved pivotal, but it was the Irish who prevailed 38-17 in Marseille when the sides last met in this competition on French soil in 2024. With analysis from Brian O'Driscoll, Rory Best and Benjamin Kayser, reports from Ronan O'Gara and Gabriel Clarke, and commentary by Miles Harrison and Ben Kay
  • Access All Areas | The Real Strictly Come Dancing

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Behind the scenes at the National Dance Championships as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Cameras follow three couples from practice to performance, and hopefully to the podium. Professionals Petar Daskalov and Zia James are chasing the Latin trophy for a second year running. Eleven-year-old partners Leo and Chloe, who have been dancing together for just a year, are hoping to shine in both Latin and Ballroom. And after six attempts at the Amateur Ballroom Championships, Andrei Toader and Mia Linnik-Holden are back on the dance floor, hoping it's seventh time lucky
  • The Lincoln Lawyer

    2022

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Need a lawyer? Call Mickey Haller. He runs his law practice out of his Lincoln, and he's ready to hit the gas. Moving through Los Angeles, he takes cases while balancing a private life that includes being a father and having two ex-wives. Drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
  • The Beauty

    2026

    Drama

    Fantasy

    Physical perfection comes at a sickening price in a stylish adaptation of the comic book series written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A Hurley and illustrated by Ema Lupacchino. In a dystopian, image-obsessed future, billionaire Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher) markets a wonder drug which guarantees physical beauty with a single injection. He neglects to fully disclose unfortunate side effects - recipients have a fever and slowly combust from the inside - and the drug mutates in the wild to become a sexually transmitted virus. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) investigate Forst and the Machiavellian CEO hires an enforcer (Anthony Ramos) to erase evidence of corporate malfeasance
  • Hijack Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Action

    Idris Elba is in for the ride of his life-and so is everyone on board with him.
  • The Apprentice Season 20

    2026

    Reality

    Entertainment

    The return of the challenge in which Lord Sugar searches for his next business partner.
  • Spotlight | I Am Not Okay - Spotlight

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    Women talk to Tara Mills about the challenges of living with autistic sons who are violent towards them and whose outbursts often injure them. They tell her they feel judged and blamed by a system that is meant to protect them, and feel there is no safety net
  • The Man Who Would Be King

    1975

    Action

    Drama

    PG

    Adventure based on a story by Rudyard Kipling, starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine. In 1880s India, two impoverished former British army soldiers make plans to travel to the remote wilderness of Kafiristan, where they intend to establish themselves as rulers. But their journey is fraught with difficulties.
  • A Matter of Honour
    By Jeffrey Archer. Drama about a secret history that threatens a deadly escalation of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States. Starring Michael York and Simon Ward. First broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 1986
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 5 February
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad