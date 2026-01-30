France v Ireland (Kick-off 8.10pm). Jill Douglas presents coverage of the opening match of the championship, held at Stade de France in Paris. Tonight's hosts are the reigning champions, having won four games in 2025, the same as England and this evening's opponents, but claimed one bonus point more. The French's 42-27 victory in Dublin in the fourth round of fixtures proved pivotal, but it was the Irish who prevailed 38-17 in Marseille when the sides last met in this competition on French soil in 2024. With analysis from Brian O'Driscoll, Rory Best and Benjamin Kayser, reports from Ronan O'Gara and Gabriel Clarke, and commentary by Miles Harrison and Ben Kay