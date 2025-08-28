Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 4 September
Saving Lives at Sea Season 10Documentary following the men and women of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Stranded on Honeymoon IslandDavina McCall hosts as 12 unlucky-in-love singletons are coupled up and stranded on a deserted island
RealityDrama based on true events, starring Sydney Sweeney. In 2017, contracted American military translator Reality Winner is visited in her home by FBI agents. Over the following 80 minutes, the conversation grows increasingly grave as Reality is questioned about her professional history, her politics - and her possible whistle-blowing activities.
Nazis, U-Boats and the Battle for the AtlanticDive into history. Family memories reveal Northern Ireland's crucial role in WWII's epic sea battle, as divers explore the lost wrecks that reveal the human cost of the conflict.
Long Lost Family | Episode 2Part two of two. Siblings Viv and Julie continue their search for their big sister while mum Margaret awaits their news. Elsewhere, Ann tries to uncover the fate of her brother, the first-born of her mum who was a resident at St Pelagia's, a mother and baby home in Highgate in London
Limbs in the Loch: Catching a KillerDocumentary following a murder investigation by Strathclyde police after the discovery of human limbs in Loch Lomond and a severed head on Barassie Beach
Some Like It HotClassic comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. Chicago, 1929, the era of Prohibition and tough racketeers. When two underemployed musicians witness the St Valentine's Day Massacre, they nearly become victims themselves. Their only escape is a jazz band heading for Florida, but there's a problem - it's an all-girl orchestra.
Star Trek: Strange New WorldsCaptain Christopher Pike leads the crew of the USS Enterprise on missions in the outer reaches of space in this prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. Starring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong and Melissa Navia
AtomicDrug smuggler Max and outsider on the run JJ forge an unlikely friendship when they become caught up in a cartel's plot to transport uranium across north Africa. Action adventure based on William Langewiesche's non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, starring Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif
RethinkOriginal insights are combined with into major news stories with topical investigations