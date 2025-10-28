Ad

  • The Celebrity Traitors

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    A group of well-known faces arrives in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate reality game of detection, back-stabbing and trust. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman
  • Art Detectives

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    In the Metropolitan Police's smallest department, the Heritage Crime Unit, an art-loving detective tackles cases connected to the world of art, antiques, collectibles and cultural heritage.
  • Brassic Season 7

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    New series of the comedy drama that follows Vinnie O’Neill (Joe Gilgun) and his gang of friends as they struggle to make ends meet, often turning to petty crime and outrageous schemes.
  • The Ridge

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Scottish anaesthetist Mia Beaton must unlock the mystery that haunts her sister's death in New Zealand. Thriller, starring Lauren Lyle
  • The Hack

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Drama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
  • The Iris Affair

    2025

    Thriller

    Mystery

    An enigmatic genius and a mysterious entrepreneur are pitted against each other in a deadly chase across Italy. Thriller, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar
  • The Others

    2001

    Drama

    Horror

    12A

    Period horror thriller starring Nicole Kidman. In a remote mansion on the Channel Island of Jersey at the end of the Second World War, Grace is praying for news of her husband, who has been declared missing in action. Her children have an allergy to sunlight and cannot leave the house, so Grace advertises for some home help. Three people respond to her request, but their arrival coincides with a series of sinister occurrences.
  • Samhain
    By Ben Lewis. Claire and husband David are staying in a isolated house on the Scottish island of Jura, and her past is about to reach out into her present
