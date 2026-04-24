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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Prisoner

    Thriller

    A prison transport officer must team up with a killer after their convoy is ambushed on the way to court. Action thriller, starring Tahar Rahim and Izuka Hoyle
  • Man on Fire

    2026

    Thriller

    Haunted by his past and hunted by his enemies, a Special Forces veteran fights to keep a teenage girl alive on the deadly streets of Rio de Janeiro.
  • Race Across the World Season 6

    2026

    Reality

    Documentary

    No flights, no phones - and one high-stakes, low-budget race to the finish. On a globe-spanning adventure of a lifetime, which pair will cross the line first?
  • MasterChef Season 22

    Food

    Lifestyle

    New presenters and judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh take over the kitchen as a fresh batch of home cooks attempt to impress them.
  • Taskmaster Season 21

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Like so many before them, Amy Gledhill, Armando Iannucci, Joanna Page, Joel Dommett and Kumail Nanjiani all believe that they can impress the Taskmaster. But only one will become the 21st champion.
  • Series 3
    Comedy. Besties Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) have been through everything together. But Maggie's bipolar disorder makes an unwelcome return to form. Can their friendship survive?
  • The Pitt Season 2

    2026

    Drama

    The staff of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Centre work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.
  • Bergerac Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Jim Bergerac (Damien Molony) has more crimes to solve in a new series of the rebooted drama.
  • The Miniature Wife

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    A couple re-evaluate their relationship's power dynamics when one of them is shrunk to a height of six inches. Romantic sci-fi comedy drama, starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen
  • A Shropshire Lad

    Arts and culture

    Steven Canny's adaptation of AE Housman's poem A Shropshire Lad, which is set in a half-imagined version of the county and explores the transience of love and youth, including interviews and contributions from residents of the area. Performed by Simon Russell Beale and residents from Shropshire
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 30 April
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