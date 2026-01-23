Ad

  • The Beauty

    2026

    Drama

    Fantasy

    Physical perfection comes at a sickening price in a stylish adaptation of the comic book series written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A Hurley and illustrated by Ema Lupacchino. In a dystopian, image-obsessed future, billionaire Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher) markets a wonder drug which guarantees physical beauty with a single injection. He neglects to fully disclose unfortunate side effects - recipients have a fever and slowly combust from the inside - and the drug mutates in the wild to become a sexually transmitted virus. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) investigate Forst and the Machiavellian CEO hires an enforcer (Anthony Ramos) to erase evidence of corporate malfeasance
  • Patience Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Patience helps the police to tackle more puzzling crimes across York, while navigating love and loss in her personal life. But can her brilliant intuition shine alongside fiery new detective Frankie?
  • Long Lost Family Season 15

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, Long Lost Family tells extraordinary stories of people yearning to find missing family.
  • Tonight | Episode 2

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    Online reviews can play a crucial role in guiding spending decisions, but how much can we really believe the glowing praise and five-star ratings? Sam Leader investigates the digital marketplace, a world where unscrupulous traders write their own testimonials and positive reviews can be bought in bulk
  • Hijack Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Action

    Idris Elba is in for the ride of his life-and so is everyone on board with him.
  • Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

    2026

    Action

    Fantasy

    Under the watchful eyes of instructors, young cadets learn what it takes to become Starfleet officers as a new enemy threatens the Academy and the Federation itself
