Young hearts run free and occasionally miss a beat in a coming-of-age drama adapted by Melanie Halsall from Ali Novak's young adult novel, which pivots around a love triangle with similarities to The Summer I Turned Pretty. Fifteen-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) loses her family in an accident and is forced to move from Manhattan to rural Colorado to live in the care of her mother's best friend, Dr Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty). The teenager intends to achieve grades that will get her into Princeton, even while she is surrounded by the chaos of her kind-hearted new guardian raising 10 children with her husband George (Marc Blucas). Among the throng are quiet and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry) and brooding and mysterious Cole (Noah LaLonde). The two Walter boys vie for Jackie's affections and potential romance with her housemates threatens to derail the heroine's well-laid plans.