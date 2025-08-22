Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 28 August
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
The Thursday Murder ClubIn the luxury setting of Cooper's Chase retirement village, The Jigsaw Room is a hive of activity on Thursday nights in the eagerly anticipated film version of Richard Osman's best-selling novel, adapted for the screen by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. Four former professionals, retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif (Ben Kingsley), spy Elizabeth Best (Helen Mirren), union leader Ron Ritchie (Pierce Brosnan) and nurse Joyce Meadowcroft (Celia Imrie), crack cold cases by combining their knowledge and skill sets from the comfort of their twilight years. When an unexplained death occurs close to home, the four amateur sleuths conduct their own enquiries and tread on the toes of investigating officer DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays) and PC Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie). Ron's son Jason (Tom Ellis) becomes embroiled in the high-stakes interrogations of a comedic whodunnit directed by Chris Columbus
AtomicDrug smuggler Max and outsider on the run JJ forge an unlikely friendship when they become caught up in a cartel's plot to transport uranium across north Africa. Action adventure based on William Langewiesche's non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, starring Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif
Talking Pictures | The Godfather TrilogyCelia Imrie explores the story behind Francis Ford Coppola’s acclaimed Godfather series. Through interviews and insights from leading cast members Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, James Caan, Robert Duvall and Coppola himself, we discover how this tale of family betrayal, shocking violence and a horse’s head in a bed resulted in two films that are widely considered amongst cinema’s greatest achievements of the 1970s – and how the third part of the trilogy, released 16 years after Godfather II, was a less happy experience, where one leading cast member was made an offer he could, and did, refuse.
My Life With the Walter BoysYoung hearts run free and occasionally miss a beat in a coming-of-age drama adapted by Melanie Halsall from Ali Novak's young adult novel, which pivots around a love triangle with similarities to The Summer I Turned Pretty. Fifteen-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) loses her family in an accident and is forced to move from Manhattan to rural Colorado to live in the care of her mother's best friend, Dr Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty). The teenager intends to achieve grades that will get her into Princeton, even while she is surrounded by the chaos of her kind-hearted new guardian raising 10 children with her husband George (Marc Blucas). Among the throng are quiet and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry) and brooding and mysterious Cole (Noah LaLonde). The two Walter boys vie for Jackie's affections and potential romance with her housemates threatens to derail the heroine's well-laid plans.
Limbs in the Loch: Catching a KillerDocumentary following a murder investigation by Strathclyde police after the discovery of human limbs in Loch Lomond and a severed head on Barassie Beach
Star Trek: Strange New WorldsCaptain Christopher Pike leads the crew of the USS Enterprise on missions in the outer reaches of space in this prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. Starring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong and Melissa Navia
The Fortune Hotel Season 2The reality game show hosted by Stephen Mangan returns, as 11 pairs of guests arrive at a luxury Caribbean resort to play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.
Dear VivThe legacy of Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, who died aged 32 in January 2025. This celebratory, deeply personal portrait traces their childhood and formative years in north Wales and Liverpool to the global stage. Family members and Drag Race friends including Baga Chipz, Michael Marouli, Danny Beard, Tia Kofi, Cheryl Hole, Raja, Monet X Change, and Trinity Tuck share their memories of the late performer
Seriously RedA failed real estate agent attempts to become the world's greatest Dolly Parton impersonator. Director Gracie Otto's romantic comedy, starring Krew Boylan (who also wrote the screenplay), Daniel Webber and Rose Byrne
This Cultural Life | Episode 1Comedian, writer, musician and actor Eric Idle talks to John Wilson about his creative influences. A founding member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, he wrote and performed across their four TV series, as well as films including The Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life. He created the comedy series Rutland Weekend Television and Beatles parody band the Rutles which toured and released albums. In 2005, he wrote Tony Award-winning musical Spamalot, which has run twice in London's West End and on Broadway, and has been staged in 14 countries around the world