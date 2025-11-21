Ad

  • The Death of Bunny Munro

    2025

    Drama

    A man and his nine-year-old son embark on an epic and increasingly out-of-control road trip across southern England. Adaptation of Nick Cave's novel, starring Matt Smith
  • Celebrity Race Across the World Season 3

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Five celebs, numerous countries, zero VIP treatment. With no phones or flights allowed, famous faces and family pairs take on a race across Central America - by any means necessary.
  • Beaches

    1988

    Comedy

    Drama

    12

    Drama starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. In 1957, a chance meeting on an Atlantic City beach forms the basis of a 30-year friendship between two girls from very different backgrounds. One is a tough New Yorker determined to make it as a singer, while the other, born into a wealthy family, is destined to become a lawyer. Despite their separate paths, the pair keep in touch and their friendship grows stronger.
  • The Man in the Mask: An Orkney Murder

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Hazel Martin investigates the shooting of Bangladeshi waiter Shamsuddin Mahmood at an Indian restaurant in the Orkney Islands in 1994
  • The Ridge

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Scottish anaesthetist Mia Beaton must unlock the mystery that haunts her sister's death in New Zealand. Thriller, starring Lauren Lyle
  • Cancer Detectives: Finding the Cures

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    The work of three trailblazing scientists taking on the disease, exploring how their pioneering work is changing patients' lives right now
  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7

    2025

    Entertainment

    Ru's back with his smash hit TV show! Start your engines as a brand new set of fabulous queens enter the werk room, hoping to win Mama Ru's seal of approval and take home the crown.
  • Allegiance

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    A rookie agent working in Surrey, her hometown, who faces the limits of the judicial system as she battles to exonerate her politician father.
  • Rum Punch

    Comedy

    Comedy following members of a multigenerational family as they juggle pursuit of their individual ambitions with their responsibilities to the family business - a Caribbean restaurant in the heart of south London. Written by and starring Travis Jay, with Kevin Garry, Eddie Nestor, Angie Le Mar, Kyrah Gray and Ninia Benjamin
