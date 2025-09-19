Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 25 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7
2025
EntertainmentRu's back with his smash hit TV show! Start your engines as a brand new set of fabulous queens enter the werk room, hoping to win Mama Ru's seal of approval and take home the crown.
- Novocaine
2025
Drama
Action
15When the woman of his dreams is kidnapped, a man turns an inability to feel physical pain into an unexpected advantage in his quest to rescue her. Action comedy, starring Jack Quaid, Ray Nicholson and Amber Midthunder
- Saving Lives at Sea Season 10
2025
Documentary and factual
RealityDocumentary following the men and women of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
- The Newsreader Season 3
2025
Drama
RomanceHelen and Dale are reaching new peaks of success in 1989.
- Taskmaster Season 20
EntertainmentGreg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
- Juice
2023
Sitcom
ComedySitcom, written by and starring Mawaan Rizwan. It follows the misadventures of an attention-seeking man whose imagination runs away with him.