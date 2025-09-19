Ad

  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7

    2025

    Entertainment

    Ru's back with his smash hit TV show! Start your engines as a brand new set of fabulous queens enter the werk room, hoping to win Mama Ru's seal of approval and take home the crown.
  • Novocaine

    2025

    Drama

    Action

    15

    When the woman of his dreams is kidnapped, a man turns an inability to feel physical pain into an unexpected advantage in his quest to rescue her. Action comedy, starring Jack Quaid, Ray Nicholson and Amber Midthunder
  • Saving Lives at Sea Season 10

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Reality

    Documentary following the men and women of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
  • Taskmaster Season 20

    Entertainment

    Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
  • Juice

    2023

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Sitcom, written by and starring Mawaan Rizwan. It follows the misadventures of an attention-seeking man whose imagination runs away with him.
