  • The Celebrity Traitors

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    A group of well-known faces arrives in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate reality game of detection, back-stabbing and trust. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman
  • The Ridge

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Scottish anaesthetist Mia Beaton must unlock the mystery that haunts her sister's death in New Zealand. Thriller, starring Lauren Lyle
  • The Pride of Britain Awards

    Entertainment

    Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo introduce the 25th anniversary edition of the annual ceremony honouring the nation’s unsung heroes, with hundreds of famous faces travelling to London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.
  • Dragons' Den Season 22

    2025

    Reality

    Documentary and factual

    Aspiring entrepreneurs have one chance to make their dreams come true when they pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors. It's make-or-break time.
  • Taskmaster Season 20

    Entertainment

    Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
  • Hauntings

    2022

    Documentary and factual

    History

    Documentary examining paranormal activity
  • The Iris Affair

    2025

    Thriller

    Mystery

    An enigmatic genius and a mysterious entrepreneur are pitted against each other in a deadly chase across Italy. Thriller, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar
  • The Documentary | Surf and Spirits

    Documentary and factual

    The story of how surfing at G-Land, off the coast of Java, transformed Bobby Radiasa's life, and how he found both myth and magic in the waves there
