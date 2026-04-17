Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Race Across the World Season 6

    2026

    Reality

    Documentary

    No flights, no phones - and one high-stakes, low-budget race to the finish. On a globe-spanning adventure of a lifetime, which pair will cross the line first?
  • The Wicker Man

    1973

    Horror

    Mystery

    X

    Classic horror starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee. When a policeman receives an anonymous letter suggesting that a girl has mysteriously disappeared from a small island community, he sets out to investigate. On his arrival, the villagers deny any knowledge of the girl, and he soon discovers that life on the island is not all that it seems.
  • The Pitt

    2025

    Drama

    The intertwined lives of staff and patients of a Pittsburgh emergency trauma centre during successive gruelling one-hour shifts. Medical drama, starring Noah Wyle
  • Taskmaster Season 21

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Like so many before them, Amy Gledhill, Armando Iannucci, Joanna Page, Joel Dommett and Kumail Nanjiani all believe that they can impress the Taskmaster. But only one will become the 21st champion.
  • Big Mood Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Chaotic besties Maggie and Eddie haven’t spoken since their major falling-out a year ago. As they re-enter each other’s lives, can they paper over the cracks in their fragile friendship?
  • Stranger Things: Tales from '85

    2026

    Adventure

    Animation

    Winter. Hawkins. 1985. Welcome back to a town crawling with secrets, where beloved heroes are facing fresh mysteries... and an all-new breed of strange.
  • Bergerac Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Jim Bergerac (Damien Molony) has more crimes to solve in a new series of the rebooted drama.
  • The Documentary | Under the Influence of AI

    Documentary

    AI chatbots are becoming a part of everyday life. But what happens when conversations with AI feel more real than the real world? Stephanie Hegarty follows the stories of people who have fallen into a spiral of AI delusion, finding out how easily artificial intelligence can take over the mind - and asking what responsibility the AI companies have to stop this
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 23 April
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad