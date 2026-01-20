Ad

  • The Traitors Season 4

    2026

    Entertainment

    Nail-biting, award-winning reality series as a group of people play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
  • The Beauty

    2026

    Fantasy

    Horror

    Physical perfection comes at a sickening price in a stylish adaptation of the comic book series written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A Hurley and illustrated by Ema Lupacchino. In a dystopian, image-obsessed future, billionaire Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher) markets a wonder drug which guarantees physical beauty with a single injection. He neglects to fully disclose unfortunate side effects - recipients have a fever and slowly combust from the inside - and the drug mutates in the wild to become a sexually transmitted virus. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) investigate Forst and the Machiavellian CEO hires an enforcer (Anthony Ramos) to erase evidence of corporate malfeasance
  • Long Lost Family Season 15

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, Long Lost Family tells extraordinary stories of people yearning to find missing family.
  • Finding Her Edge

    2026

    Romance

    Sport

    A former ice dancer returns to the rink with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one - her first love
  • The Red Shoes

    1948

    Romance

    Drama

    PG

    Classic ballet drama starring Anton Walbrook, Moira Shearer and Marius Goring. Ballet impresario Boris Lermontov enlists promising dancer Victoria Page and young composer Julian Craster in his company. But when the couple fall in love, Lermontov decides that romance will not interfere with their careers.
  • Patience Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Patience helps the police to tackle more puzzling crimes across York, while navigating love and loss in her personal life. But can her brilliant intuition shine alongside fiery new detective Frankie?
  • Black Ops Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Drama

    The return of the award-winning comedy thriller. At MI5, Dom’s (Gbemisola Ikumelo) efforts to stand out put her and Kay (Hammed Animashaun) in hot water.
  • What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Bickering undead housemates, living the vampire life in suburban Staten Island. There's blood, death and arguing over chores. With Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou.
  • Lorraine Kelly's Norwegian Odyssey

    Lifestyle

    Travel

    The veteran presenter goes on a voyage of discovery as she sails up one of the world's wildest and most beautiful coastlines
  • From Lagos with Love
    By Janice Okoh. A junior lawyer from a London law firm uncovers a major fraud in a Nigerian oil company and falls in love with his Lagos contact, only for her to disappear. Chris Pavlo and Nadine Marshall star
Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 22 January
