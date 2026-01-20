Physical perfection comes at a sickening price in a stylish adaptation of the comic book series written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A Hurley and illustrated by Ema Lupacchino. In a dystopian, image-obsessed future, billionaire Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher) markets a wonder drug which guarantees physical beauty with a single injection. He neglects to fully disclose unfortunate side effects - recipients have a fever and slowly combust from the inside - and the drug mutates in the wild to become a sexually transmitted virus. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) investigate Forst and the Machiavellian CEO hires an enforcer (Anthony Ramos) to erase evidence of corporate malfeasance