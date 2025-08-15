Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 21 August
HostageWhen the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?
Saving Lives at Sea Season 10Documentary following the men and women of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
In FlightA single mother and flight attendant's life is turned upside down when she is blackmailed into drug smuggling. As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while trying desperately to find a way out. Thriller, starring Katherine Kelly, Stuart Martin, Ashley Thomas, Bronagh Waugh and Harry Cadby
SOS: Extreme RescuesDocumentary following the work of emergency and rescue services in Snowdonia national park
The Fortune Hotel Season 2The reality game show hosted by Stephen Mangan returns, as 11 pairs of guests arrive at a luxury Caribbean resort to play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.
The Hotel Inspector Season 20Alex Polizzi helps more struggling hotel owners breathe new life into their businesses.
Talking PicturesProfiles of stars of the silver screen using footage from TV appearances they made over the years. Narrated by Sylvia Syms, subjects include John Mills, Gene Kelly and David Niven.
Flight 149: Hostage of WarWhy did the British government allow a flight to land in Kuwait during Saddam Hussein's invasion? Documentary film revealing the truth behind BA Flight 149's extraordinary story.
Queen & SlimDrama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. A young black couple's first date takes a nasty turn when they are pulled over without cause by a violent cop, whom they kill in self-defence. Deciding that the legal system will never give them a fair hearing, the two go on the run - though as footage of their encounter goes viral online, they become unwitting folk heroes. Can they escape the law and make it to Cuba?
Open CountryMagazine programme reporting on the people and wildlife that shape the landscape of Britain