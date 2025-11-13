Ad

  • The Death of Bunny Munro

    2025

    A man and his nine-year-old son embark on an epic and increasingly out-of-control road trip across southern England. Adaptation of Nick Cave's novel, starring Matt Smith
  • Cancer Detectives: Finding the Cures

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    The work of three trailblazing scientists taking on the disease, exploring how their pioneering work is changing patients' lives right now
  • Play for Today Season 1 | Episode 2
    Edith and Arthur Thistle win a fortune on the lottery, but 53 years of suppressed emotions soon come crashing to the surface when Edith makes a gently uttered wish. Drama, starring Sue Johnston and Paul Copley
  • Celebrity Race Across the World Season 3

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Five celebs, numerous countries, zero VIP treatment. With no phones or flights allowed, famous faces and family pairs take on a race across Central America - by any means necessary.
  • Allegiance

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    A rookie agent working in Surrey, her hometown, who faces the limits of the judicial system as she battles to exonerate her politician father.
  • Art Detectives

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    In the Metropolitan Police's smallest department, the Heritage Crime Unit, an art-loving detective tackles cases connected to the world of art, antiques, collectibles and cultural heritage.
  • Toast

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Big ideas that failed to live up to their promise
