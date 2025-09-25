Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 2 October
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualChronicle of the rock star, his much-loved wife and their children Kelly and Jack, over what proved to be the final three years of the veteran performer's life. After living in Los Angeles for 25 years, Ozzy makes plans to return to the UK and spend time at his Buckinghamshire country house. He faces both a diagnosis of Parkinson's and a series of back injuries that make walking difficult - but nevertheless plans to put on a final concert in his home city of Birmingham, that goes ahead despite his ailing health
- Dragons' Den Season 22
2025
Reality
Documentary and factualAspiring entrepreneurs have one chance to make their dreams come true when they pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors. It's make-or-break time.
- All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
2025
Drama
ComedyThe rebooted adaptation of James Herriot's beloved books about life as a vet in the Yorkshire Dales returns.
- Hotel Costiera
2025
Drama
Romance
15Set in Italy on the beautiful Amalfi Coast and filmed in English, Hotel Costiera is a six-part crime drama that relocates a former US Marine to the land of his childhood. Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is half Italian and he embraces that rich heritage when he travels to the spectacular coastline of Positano to work as a fixer in a luxurious hotel. Wealthy and privileged guests have countless problems that require Daniel's delicate touch but his greatest challenge is to locate the owner's daughter, Alice (Amanda Campana). She disappeared a month ago and Daniel is charged with bringing Alice home safely, regardless of the financial and personal cost
- Long Lost Family Season 15
2025
Documentary and factualPresented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, Long Lost Family tells extraordinary stories of people yearning to find missing family.
- Taskmaster Season 20
EntertainmentGreg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
- Juice
2023
Sitcom
ComedySitcom, written by and starring Mawaan Rizwan. It follows the misadventures of an attention-seeking man whose imagination runs away with him.
- The Royal Hotel
2023
Drama
Thriller
18American best friends Hanna and Liv run out of money in Sydney as they backpack around Australia. The cash-strapped twentysomethings seek temporary employment to pay for the rest of the trip. However, after taking a job in a pub, they are confronted by the unruly locals. Thriller, starring Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving and Ursula Yovich
- This Cultural Life | Gillian Anderson: This Cultural Life
Arts and cultureActor Gillian Anderson talks to John Wilson about her most significant creative influences and experiences, such as her upbringing in London in the UK and Michigan in the US. She also explains how her University drama teacher Ric Murphy acted as a major influence on her early acting ambitions
- A personal selection of music from across the generations