Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home

    2025

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Chronicle of the rock star, his much-loved wife and their children Kelly and Jack, over what proved to be the final three years of the veteran performer's life. After living in Los Angeles for 25 years, Ozzy makes plans to return to the UK and spend time at his Buckinghamshire country house. He faces both a diagnosis of Parkinson's and a series of back injuries that make walking difficult - but nevertheless plans to put on a final concert in his home city of Birmingham, that goes ahead despite his ailing health
  • Dragons' Den Season 22

    2025

    Reality

    Documentary and factual

    Aspiring entrepreneurs have one chance to make their dreams come true when they pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors. It's make-or-break time.
  • Hotel Costiera

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Set in Italy on the beautiful Amalfi Coast and filmed in English, Hotel Costiera is a six-part crime drama that relocates a former US Marine to the land of his childhood. Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is half Italian and he embraces that rich heritage when he travels to the spectacular coastline of Positano to work as a fixer in a luxurious hotel. Wealthy and privileged guests have countless problems that require Daniel's delicate touch but his greatest challenge is to locate the owner's daughter, Alice (Amanda Campana). She disappeared a month ago and Daniel is charged with bringing Alice home safely, regardless of the financial and personal cost
  • Long Lost Family Season 15

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, Long Lost Family tells extraordinary stories of people yearning to find missing family.
  • Taskmaster Season 20

    Entertainment

    Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
  • Juice

    2023

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Sitcom, written by and starring Mawaan Rizwan. It follows the misadventures of an attention-seeking man whose imagination runs away with him.
  • The Royal Hotel

    2023

    Drama

    Thriller

    18

    American best friends Hanna and Liv run out of money in Sydney as they backpack around Australia. The cash-strapped twentysomethings seek temporary employment to pay for the rest of the trip. However, after taking a job in a pub, they are confronted by the unruly locals. Thriller, starring Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving and Ursula Yovich
  • This Cultural Life | Gillian Anderson: This Cultural Life

    Arts and culture

    Actor Gillian Anderson talks to John Wilson about her most significant creative influences and experiences, such as her upbringing in London in the UK and Michigan in the US. She also explains how her University drama teacher Ric Murphy acted as a major influence on her early acting ambitions
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 2 October
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? Discover your next must watch. Get 5 issues for £2.

Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2

Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad