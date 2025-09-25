Set in Italy on the beautiful Amalfi Coast and filmed in English, Hotel Costiera is a six-part crime drama that relocates a former US Marine to the land of his childhood. Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is half Italian and he embraces that rich heritage when he travels to the spectacular coastline of Positano to work as a fixer in a luxurious hotel. Wealthy and privileged guests have countless problems that require Daniel's delicate touch but his greatest challenge is to locate the owner's daughter, Alice (Amanda Campana). She disappeared a month ago and Daniel is charged with bringing Alice home safely, regardless of the financial and personal cost