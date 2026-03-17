Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • LOL: Last One Laughing UK - Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Last One Laughing is back! Jimmy Carr is joined by ten of the UK's funniest people and given them just one rule…DO NOT LAUGH. Can they break their opponents without cracking themselves?
  • Black Waters: The Sea Empress Disaster

    Documentary

    Documentary about the impact of the environmental disaster when the Sea Empress tanker ran aground at the entrance to Milford Haven port in 1996. Within hours, thousands of tons of crude oil had poured into the sea, which eventually spread across the coastline of Pembrokeshire, blackening beaches, poisoning wildlife and transforming a thriving tourist region into the centre of an environmental emergency watched by the world
  • A Woman of Substance

    2026

    Drama

    Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds star in this drama based on the bestseller by Barbara Taylor Bradford, telling the rags-to-riches story of a working-class woman from impoverished maid in early 1900s Yorkshire to business mogul in 1970s New York
  • The Apprentice Season 20

    2026

    Reality

    Entertainment

    The return of the challenge in which Lord Sugar searches for his next business partner.
  • Imperfect Women

    2026

    Mystery

    Romance

    Three women with a decades-long friendship are forced to question their bonds of sisterly solidarity following a shocking murder close to home
  • Shrinking Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star in this comedy series about a therapist who decides to be brutally honest.
  • The Full Monty

    2023

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    The original band of brothers as they navigate Sheffield and its crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.
  • Ready or Not

    2019

    Comedy

    Horror

    18

    Horror thriller starring Samara Weaving and Andie MacDowell. On her wedding night, Grace discovers her wealthy in-laws enjoy an unusual ritual: forcing her to play a deadly game of hide and seek before she can advance to the honeymoon.
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 19 March
Ad
Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad