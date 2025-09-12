Ad

  • The Great Gatsby

    Romantic drama based on the novel by F Scott Fitzgerald, starring Mira Sorvino and Toby Stephens. Jimmy Gatz returns from the First World War and amasses a fortune through bootlegging and other illegal activities. Now calling himself Jay Gatsby and living on Long Island, he sets out to win back his first love, Daisy, even though she's married to the socially connected Tom Buchanan.

  • Saving Lives at Sea

    Documentary providing an insight into the lives and motivations of the unpaid volunteers who sacrifice their free time to staff more than 200 RNLI lifeboat stations across the UK.
    BBC iPlayer
  • The Rumour

    A mother moves to a small town and gets entangled with a group of mothers. She exploits a rumor of a child predator living nearby, fueling gossip and heightening tensions while trying to safeguard her son amidst rising mistrust.
    My5

  • Atomic

    Drug smuggler Max and outsider on the run JJ forge an unlikely friendship when they become caught up in a cartel's plot to transport uranium across north Africa. Action adventure based on William Langewiesche's non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, starring Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif
    NOW

  • Babygirl

    Nicole Kidman's high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line after beginning a volatile affair with a young intern. Steamy romantic thriller.
    Sky Store

  • High Cockalorum

    Jeremy Dyson's comedy drama, inspired by a true story, set in West Yorkshire in 1978. A Hollywood superstar and a humble lad from Leeds are thrown together by circumstance, creating an unlikely partnership. With Mark Gatiss, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton
