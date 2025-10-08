Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 16 October
- The Iris Affair
2025
Drama
ThrillerAn enigmatic genius and a mysterious entrepreneur are pitted against each other in a deadly chase across Italy. Thriller, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar
- Mercury Prize 2025: Album of the Year
Music
EntertainmentLauren Laverne presents coverage of the awards ceremony from Newcastle's Utilita Arena, celebrating each of the 12 nominated albums through live performances before announcing the overall winner. The shortlisted artists are CMAT, Emma-Jean Thackray, FKA twigs, Fontaines DC, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu, PinkPantheress, Pulp, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice
- All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
2025
Drama
ComedyThe rebooted adaptation of James Herriot's beloved books about life as a vet in the Yorkshire Dales returns.
- Dragons' Den Season 22
2025
Reality
Documentary and factualAspiring entrepreneurs have one chance to make their dreams come true when they pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors. It's make-or-break time.
- Highland Cops Season 3
2025
Documentary and factualWelcome to Britain's biggest beat. Covering 12,000 square miles of loch, glens, islands and mountains, cutting-edge crime fighting meets traditional ways of life.
- Taskmaster Season 20
EntertainmentGreg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
- Dreaming Whilst Black Season 2
2025
Sitcom
ComedyComedy series following Kwabena, an aspiring film-maker chasing big dreams in a world stacked against him, blending raw humour with Black British life.
- The Documentary | Fighting on Two Fronts
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualHow the scientists of Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Centre are attempting to arm the world with the latest research on global warming in the midst of a national conflict