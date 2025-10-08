Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Iris Affair

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    An enigmatic genius and a mysterious entrepreneur are pitted against each other in a deadly chase across Italy. Thriller, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar
  • Mercury Prize 2025: Album of the Year

    Music

    Entertainment

    Lauren Laverne presents coverage of the awards ceremony from Newcastle's Utilita Arena, celebrating each of the 12 nominated albums through live performances before announcing the overall winner. The shortlisted artists are CMAT, Emma-Jean Thackray, FKA twigs, Fontaines DC, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu, PinkPantheress, Pulp, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice
  • Dragons' Den Season 22

    2025

    Reality

    Documentary and factual

    Aspiring entrepreneurs have one chance to make their dreams come true when they pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors. It's make-or-break time.
  • Highland Cops Season 3

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Welcome to Britain's biggest beat. Covering 12,000 square miles of loch, glens, islands and mountains, cutting-edge crime fighting meets traditional ways of life.
  • Taskmaster Season 20

    Entertainment

    Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
  • Dreaming Whilst Black Season 2

    2025

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy series following Kwabena, an aspiring film-maker chasing big dreams in a world stacked against him, blending raw humour with Black British life.
  • The Documentary | Fighting on Two Fronts

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    How the scientists of Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Centre are attempting to arm the world with the latest research on global warming in the midst of a national conflict
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 16 October
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? Discover your next must watch. Get 5 issues for £2.

Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2

Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad