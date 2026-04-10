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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Pitt

    2025

    Drama

    The intertwined lives of staff and patients of a Pittsburgh emergency trauma centre during successive gruelling one-hour shifts. Medical drama, starring Noah Wyle
  • The Apprentice Season 20

    2026

    Reality

    Entertainment

    The return of the challenge in which Lord Sugar searches for his next business partner.
  • Ronaldinho: The One and Only

    2026

    Sport

    This series follows the life and career of Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, tracing his journey from young prodigy to global sports icon.
  • Big Mood Season 2

    2026

    Comedy. Besties Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) have been through everything together. But Maggie's bipolar disorder makes an unwelcome return to form. Can their friendship survive?
  • Race Across the World Season 6

    2026

    Reality

    Documentary

    No flights, no phones - and one high-stakes, low-budget race to the finish. On a globe-spanning adventure of a lifetime, which pair will cross the line first?
  • Taskmaster Season 21

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Like so many before them, Amy Gledhill, Armando Iannucci, Joanna Page, Joel Dommett and Kumail Nanjiani all believe that they can impress the Taskmaster. But only one will become the 21st champion.
  • Missed Call

    Thriller

    When a British teenager disappears during a school exchange in southern France, her mother launches her own investigation. Thriller, starring Joanna Scanlan
  • Doctor Who (2005+) | Episode 1

    2023

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    Donna Noble's past catches up with her, as she finds herself reunited with the time traveller. The first of three editions originally broadcast for the show's 60th anniversary, starring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor and Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 16 April
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