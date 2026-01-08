Ad

  • Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent investigates a murder plot at a 1925 country house party after a prank turns deadly and changes lives forever
  • The Traitors Season 4

    2026

    Entertainment

    Nail-biting, award-winning reality series as a group of people play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
  • Long Lost Family Season 15

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, Long Lost Family tells extraordinary stories of people yearning to find missing family.
  • Rob & Romesh Vs Season 8 | Episode 5

    Comedy

    Entertainment

    Part one of two. The duo try their hands at winter sports, with help from former ski-jumper Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards and 2022 Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead. They take on everything from bobsled to biathlon, skiing and curling in a journey that takes them across the world, from St Moritz in Switzerland to the World Curling Championships in Fredericton, Canada
  • Black Ops Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Drama

    The return of the award-winning comedy thriller. At MI5, Dom’s (Gbemisola Ikumelo) efforts to stand out put her and Kay (Hammed Animashaun) in hot water.
  • What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

    2026

    Comedy

    Bickering undead housemates, living the vampire life in suburban Staten Island. There's blood, death and arguing over chores. With Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou.
  • Patience Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Patience helps the police to tackle more puzzling crimes across York, while navigating love and loss in her personal life. But can her brilliant intuition shine alongside fiery new detective Frankie?
  • Piglets Season 2

    2025

    Comedy

    Bold sitcom set in a police training college - term continues for our six would-be cops and the handful of staff whose thankless task it is to knock them into some kind of shape.
  • In Our Time

    News and current affairs

    Misha Glenny and guests investigate the history of ideas
