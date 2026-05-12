The second semi-final live from Vienna, Austria, which sees another 15 acts taking the stage in the hope of winning one of the 10 places in Saturday's main show. UK viewers can vote for their favourites, and there's also a chance to see and hear UK act Look Mum No Computer, aka YouTube singer Sam Battle, as he takes to the stage for his first live performance of Eins, Zwei, Drei, which he will be hoping will bag him more than nul points on Saturday