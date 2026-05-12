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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Hardacres

    2024

    Drama

    Family saga following the lives, loves and fortunes of the working-class Hardacres as they move from grimy fish dock to a vast country estate in 1890s Yorkshire. Starring Claire Cooper, Liam McMahon and Julie Graham
  • Taskmaster Season 21

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Like so many before them, Amy Gledhill, Armando Iannucci, Joanna Page, Joel Dommett and Kumail Nanjiani all believe that they can impress the Taskmaster. But only one will become the 21st champion.
  • The Pitt Season 2

    2026

    Drama

    The staff of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Centre work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.
  • MasterChef Season 22

    Food

    Lifestyle

    New presenters and judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh take over the kitchen as a fresh batch of home cooks attempt to impress them.
  • Eurovision Song Contest Season 2026 | Semi-Final 2

    2026

    Music

    Entertainment

    The second semi-final live from Vienna, Austria, which sees another 15 acts taking the stage in the hope of winning one of the 10 places in Saturday's main show. UK viewers can vote for their favourites, and there's also a chance to see and hear UK act Look Mum No Computer, aka YouTube singer Sam Battle, as he takes to the stage for his first live performance of Eins, Zwei, Drei, which he will be hoping will bag him more than nul points on Saturday
  • Prisoner

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Drama about the fragile power balance among the inmates and officers in a Danish prison. Starring Sofie Grabol and David Dencik. In Danish
  • The Miniature Wife

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    A couple re-evaluate their relationship's power dynamics when one of them is shrunk to a height of six inches. Romantic sci-fi comedy drama, starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen
  • Bergerac Season 2

    Crime/detective

    Jim Bergerac (Damien Molony) has more crimes to solve in a new series of the rebooted drama.
  • The Documentary

    Documentary

    Investigating global developments, issues and affairs
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 14 May
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