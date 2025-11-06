Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Beast in Me

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    The truth could inspire page-turning fiction in an eight-part thriller created by X-Files writer Howard Gordon. Acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has been unable to access her creativity since the death of her young son. She has retreated from private life and is a ghost of her gregarious former self. She is sparked back to life by the arrival of a new neighbour, real estate mogul Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Aggie believes Niles' incredible past could be repurposed for a new book and she begins an obsessive hunt for the truth about the mogul's wife. She unwittingly kickstarts a game of cat and mouse with a formidable adversary that might turn deadly
  • DIY SOS

    1999

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Lifestyle series that finds Nick Knowles and a team of trade professionals travelling across Britain to complete DIY projects that have gone horribly wrong or not been completed.
  • Taskmaster Season 20

    Entertainment

    Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
  • Celebrity Race Across the World Season 3

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Four celebs, numerous countries, zero VIP treatment. With no phones or flights allowed, famous faces and family pairs take on a race across the world - by any means necessary.
  • The Ridge

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Scottish anaesthetist Mia Beaton must unlock the mystery that haunts her sister's death in New Zealand. Thriller, starring Lauren Lyle
  • Inside the Tower of London

    2018

    Documentary and factual

    A look at the history of the Tower of London, a castle located on the north bank of the River Thames. It was built by William the Conqueror and was used as a prison from 1100 until 1952.
  • The Iris Affair

    2025

    Thriller

    Mystery

    An enigmatic genius and a mysterious entrepreneur are pitted against each other in a deadly chase across Italy. Thriller, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar
  • Allegiance

    2024

    Action

    Crime/detective

    A rookie agent working in Surrey, her hometown, who faces the limits of the judicial system as she battles to exonerate her politician father.
  • Smoke and Mirrors
    By DHW Mildon. It's 1968 and Denis Rake is waiting to go on as the warm-up act in a Soho Cabaret club when a young Australian stage manager John brings him his post and a bottle of champagne from a nearby bar. Through their awkward conversation, John learns about Denis's time during the war and how he became a hero. Starring Rupert Everett and Reece Budin
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 13 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad