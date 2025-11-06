The truth could inspire page-turning fiction in an eight-part thriller created by X-Files writer Howard Gordon. Acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has been unable to access her creativity since the death of her young son. She has retreated from private life and is a ghost of her gregarious former self. She is sparked back to life by the arrival of a new neighbour, real estate mogul Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Aggie believes Niles' incredible past could be repurposed for a new book and she begins an obsessive hunt for the truth about the mogul's wife. She unwittingly kickstarts a game of cat and mouse with a formidable adversary that might turn deadly