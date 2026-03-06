Ad

  • Dunblane: How Britain Banned Handguns

    2026

    Documentary

    History

    On March 13, 1996, Thomas Hamilton walked into the gym hall in Dunblane Primary School in Stirlingshire and shot dead 16 pupils and their teacher Gwen Mayor, seriously injuring 14 other pupils and two teachers. This documentary follows the campaign to ban private handgun ownership in the UK in the wake of the massacre, revealing how a group of ordinary people forced the government to ensure the tragedy could not happen again
  • A Woman of Substance

    1984

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Miniseries with Jenny Seagrove based on a novel by Barbara Taylor Bradford. It follows the journey of a Yorkshire kitchen maid from her humble beginnings at the start of the 20th century.
  • Alexander Armstrong in India

    Travel

    Documentary

    The preenter dives into India's epic transformation, ancient empires, bustling megacities, spicy street food and billionaires.
  • Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

    2026

    Sci-fi

    Adventure

    Under the watchful eyes of instructors, young cadets learn what it takes to become Starfleet officers as a new enemy threatens the Academy and the Federation itself
  • The Apprentice Season 20

    2026

    Reality

    Entertainment

    The return of the challenge in which Lord Sugar searches for his next business partner.
  • This Close

    2018

    Drama

    Based on a series of short films, the dramedy series "This Close" explores the relationship between 20-something best friends Kate, who is newly engaged, and Michael, who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiancé.
  • Platoon

    1986

    Drama

    War

    15

    Oliver Stone's Oscar-winning war drama starring Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe and Charlie Sheen. Within days of his arrival in Vietnam, college dropout Chris Taylor is plunged into the hellish life of a GI, a world of fear, exhaustion and casual brutality in a fight against an unseen enemy.
  • Evan Davis's Heat Pump Challenge

    Documentary

    Exploring the challenges the government faces to encourage the public to have heat pumps in their homes and why people are hesitant to use them
