Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 11 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
The Newsreader Season 3Helen and Dale are reaching new peaks of success in 1989.
Taskmaster Season 20Greg Davies and Alex Horne return for the 20th series as Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar compete to win both Greg's affection and his shiny head
I Fought the Law: The Ann Ming StoryHow Ann Ming, the grieving mother of Julie Hogg who was murdered in 1989, fought for 17 years to change the 800-year-old double jeopardy law to ensure her daughter's killer was brought to justice. Plus, how her fight paved the way for other landmark convictions including Stephen Lawrence's killers. Narrated by Sheridan Smith
Playing Gracie DarlingWhen Joni's best friend Gracie vanished at 14 during a séance, it haunted her. 27 years on, kids play a sinister game reenacting it until another girl goes missing. To uncover the truth, Joni must face her fears about that fateful night.
Saving Lives at Sea Season 10Documentary following the men and women of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Limbs in the Loch: Catching a KillerDocumentary following a murder investigation by Strathclyde police after the discovery of human limbs in Loch Lomond and a severed head on Barassie Beach
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One explore new worlds around the galaxy aboard the USS Enterprise.
AtomicDrug smuggler Max and outsider on the run JJ forge an unlikely friendship when they become caught up in a cartel's plot to transport uranium across north Africa. Action adventure based on William Langewiesche's non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, starring Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif
Goodbye, Mr ChipsBy James Hilton, dramatised by Margaret Simpson. Retired schoolmaster Mr Chipping has a thousand memories from over 60 years at his beloved school. First broadcast in October 1980