  • Kingdom

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Documentary about four rival families - leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions - trying to claim a rich corner of Zambia as their home. Narrated by David Attenborough
  • Trespasses

    Thriller

    Drama

    In a town outside 1970s Belfast working behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue her. Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to each other. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amid the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between the pair ignites and burns bright. Thriller, starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson
  • Hotel Portofino Season 3

    2024

    When Bella is faced with divorcing Cecil, she must decide what her future holds. But as the Wall Street Crash hits, things get even worse. Danger starts creeping in from all sides.
  • Riot Women

    2025

    Drama

    Drama about five women who find an escape from their chaotic lives by forming a punk band
  • The Real Hack

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    The story behind the phone-hacking scandal that shook Rupert Murdoch's media empire, following the journalists and police officers who uncovered one of the biggest cover-ups in modern British media history. Featuring new interviews with key figures, some speaking for the first time, and tracing the trail of evidence that led from a single suspicious story to a scandal that reached the highest levels of power
  • Trigger Point Season 3

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Hold your breath… the heart-pounding thriller with Vicky McClure returns. This time, the Met’s bomb disposal experts race against time to stop a perpetrator obsessed with revenge.
  • Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Entertainment

    Tom Daley presents a knitting challenge, in which 10 amateur contestants put their skills to the test to impress judges Di Gilpin and Shelia Greenwell
  • War Paint - Women at War

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Exploring the work of female war artists, including Laura Knight, Maggi Hambling and Rachel Whiteread, from the Second World War onwards
  • Ceremony of Remembrance from the Cenotaph

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Paddy O'Connell presents live coverage from London's Whitehall for the 2025 Ceremony of Remembrance - the annual ceremony in which the nation remembers the sacrifice made by so many in the two world wars and in other more recent conflicts. Including the Last Post and two minutes' silence
